Southern Charm's Shep Rose And His Longtime Girlfriend Have Reportedly Broken Up, And The Reason Why Is Totally On Brand

Looks like another one bites the dust in the case of Shep Rose’s romantic life. For years on the Bravo reality series Southern Charm, the alum has been steadfast in his life of bachelor pads and casual dating – and damn those who try to change him. His co-stars and fans, though, thought he might’ve turned a new leaf when he started dating Taylor Ann Green back in 2020. It’s been Rose’s longest relationship to date in the public eye, but the two have reportedly broken up already, and it seems for very on-brand reasons.

Alas, the alleged situation shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise for Southern Charm viewers given Shep Rose's history. So what supposedly caused the split? Two words: commitment issues. According to inside sources who reported the break-up to People, the 42-year-old is still ever-reluctant to settle down with just one woman at his side. They claim,

Shep has a real issue with monogamy and refused to commit to Taylor, telling her that he doesn't want to be with just one person and change his lifestyle.

It isn’t quite clear if this intel is hinting that Shep Rose actually cheated on his longtime girlfriend, which in turn prompted the breakup, or that he let her know that he wanted to sow his wild oats still, so to speak, before infidelity became a problem. Rose was candid at the bombshell Season 7 reunion of the show last year in saying he had made out with another woman while still dating Taylor Ann Green. They later moved past the ordeal, yet it seems from this report that the Bravo star’s old ways caught up with him anew. If so, it’s been a quick turnaround, since the two were still on Instagram together as early as last week, as can be seen here:

Truth be told, the currently airing eighth season of Southern Charm has been suggesting just such a breakup might be on the horizon, despite filming months prior. Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green had a pregnancy scare in the episode that aired on July 14, due to the fact that they don’t use contraception. And in Rose’s own words, his first reaction to the potential Baby Shep news was “shoot me.”

It turned out to be a false alarm, but Green was clear that if a wife and kids wasn’t in her boyfriend’s long-term plans, then she would end things herself eventually. According to the source, though, it seems Rose was the one to pull the trigger, saying:

She's incredibly hurt, but she knows that she deserves a guy who will fight for her, not one who is so selfish. He'll regret this.

The trailer for the rest of the season teases that there might a little something more to the couple’s relationship downfall. Their co-star Austen Kroll, who has lately been entangled in his own messy drama with ex Madison LeCroy, is heard telling Green in one clip that the way her boyfriend talks to her is not okay. It supposedly gets pretty explosive between Shep Rose and Kroll as a result. Meanwhile, Rose is also heard saying that his girlfriend gets very “jealous.” So, maybe the major breakup has as much to do with communication as commitment…

Already, Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis and her own longtime boyfriend Chleb Ravenell (no relation to her other ex of a similar last name who she’s been battling for full child custody with of late) broke up on-camera in the middle of this season. Time will tell if the same scenario befalls Shep and Taylor here soon. If that’s the case, it’s going to be just a cast full of exes in the future.

Tune into new episodes of the show airing on Thursdays on Bravo or with a Peacock Premium subscription, and stay up to date with everything else coming soon with our 2022 TV premeire schedule.