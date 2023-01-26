Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Might Lose Its Most Impressive Entrant Yet For A Surprising Reason

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test episode "Pressure." Read at your own risk!

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test has shown exits for medical reasons, and a singer quitting out of frustration. One thing we haven't seen so far is a participant removed by the staff for insubordination, but that could soon change. The latest episode showed that might happen before too long. What's more surprising is who the incident involved, as Super Bowl champion Danny Amendola might be on his way out.

Danny Amendola has been crushing every challenge so far, so what went down in "Pressure" was unexpected. Here's what happened and why it seems like he might be on a fast track out of the program just as it hits the halfway point.

Danny Amendola Was Reprimanded

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test started with the staff discussing the performance of all the remaining participants thus far. There was a universal consensus that Danny Amendola is physically one of the strongest competitors in the program but could be pushed a little extra. As such, it seemed like the staff intentionally tried to rile up the former NFL wide receiver throughout the episode, and they finally got him to snap back.

80 For Brady (Image credit: Paramount Pictures) If Danny Amendola is eliminated from Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, fans can still see the former New England Patriots star in 80 For Brady.

After being yelled at by Director Staff Mark “Billy” Billingham following the driving escape course challenge, Danny Amendola tried to get his two cents in about how he was being addressed and how he felt disrespected. Suffice it to say, that's not how things go in the military, and Amendola's objection just led to more yelling by Billy and a threat to remove him from the program. The two ended up screaming at each other at the door of the vehicle and Billy marching off while a frustrated Amendola sat with others in the car.

The NFL Star Threatened To Quit

After Director Staff Billy left, Danny Amendola ripped off his armband and threatened to quit. Anthony Scaramucci soon after tried to quit in solidarity with him, but ultimately, both men had their armbands back on when the car arrived back at the barracks site.

In the barracks, all of the remaining participants discussed the day and how Danny Amendola was singled out. It didn't take long for the staff to request Amendola report to their meeting room to discuss the incident and try to talk about what happened. Tensions rose once again between Director Staff Billy and Amendola, and it seemed like a line in the sand was drawn on whether Amendola would fall in line and stop talking back or get sent home.

The Episode Ended Without Showing What Happened

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test ended without showing what happened with Danny Amendola, and I'll confess I'm not sure how this will shake out. While I'd like to believe that Amendola's big moment was purposefully cut for maximum tension that will ultimately show him falling back in line at the start of the next episode, this series has been surprising.

Anyone with a Hulu subscription can go back to last week's episode when actress Beverley Mitchell quit in the midst of the second challenge of the episode. This series really hasn't had a format for when a participant may drop out entirely, so I would totally believe that Danny Amendola might get booted off at the start of the next episode. It's certainly disappointing to see that happen given his performance in the program thus far, but as Nastia Liukin confirmed following her exit, it takes more than athletic performance to make it in the Special Forces.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test airs on Fox on Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. There's still plenty of time to catch up and get in on the fun week-to-week, and based on how former participants like Dr. Drew are already ready to return for another season, it seems like there's a chance for Season 2.