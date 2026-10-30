Star Trek: The Next Generation's Marina Sirtis Gives Heartfelt Tribute To Patrick Stewart: 'It Was The Privilege Of My Life To Work With Him'
The Deanna Troi actress sent love to his family.
The sudden passing of Patrick Stewart has brought a litany of responses from his former co-stars. Marina Sirtis is the latest of his co-stars from Star Trek: The Next Generation to post, and her heartfelt video has me in my feelings.
Sirtis played Counselor Deanna Troi in TNG, the accompanying movies, and in Picard. Just days after a tearful post about Trek actor Walter Koenig, she was in tears again about losing her co-star and friend:
Marina Sirtis made sure to offer condolences to Stewart's partner, Sunny Ozell, and his children, Sophie and Daniel. It's not surprising to hear that either, considering how close The Next Generation cast was over the decades.
The main cast all reunited for the final season of Picard, giving the fans one final adventure they'll appreciate more now than ever. That, combined with years on the set of TNG, brought the emotion out of Marina Sirtis as she tearfully addressed Patrick Stewart directly:
We talk often about some of the WTF moments of TNG, but one of the lesser-known moments from behind-the-scenes involves both Sirtis and Stewart. While both actors hailed from the UK, only Picard was allowed to have his British accent on the series. It gets extra humorous when thinking about how Picard was from France.
Picard often sought Counselor Troi's advice on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and she was there for him in moments where he struggled. She was a particularly vital resource when Picard lost his brother and nephew, and when he suffered after being assimilated by the Borg.
Sirtis didn't touch on that in her tribute, but talked about how his memory lives on in the Star Trek fandom. We may not have Patrick Stewart on this Earth anymore, but we do have plenty of performances on streaming for those with a Paramount+ subscription:
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It's been expressed by many, but the 60th anniversary of Star Trek may just go down as one of the worst milestones for the franchise. Amidst the cancellation of shows, no new shows on the horizon, and the passing of icons like Walter Koenig and Patrick Stewart, there haven't been many positives for fans to look toward.
Marina Sirtis isn't the first to pay tribute to Patrick Stewart in the Star Trek family, and she won't be the last. As one of the franchise's most beloved actors, I expect nearly everyone who worked with him will have something to say, and I look forward to hearing the stories in the coming weeks.
CinemaBlend continues to offer condolences to the family and friends of Patrick Stewart, and wishes them well during this difficult time. Here's hoping for more tributes in the coming days, and that more people look to honor his legacy both as an actor and a person.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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