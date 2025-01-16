As Star Trek Voyager Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary, Kate Mulgrew Shares Solemn Request With Fans Regarding L.A. Wildfires

Star Trek: Voyager is celebrating 30 years since its television debut, but it comes at a hard time for many in Hollywood. Television shows are on hold due to the L.A. wildfires, and celebrities have also felt the impact and devastation of this tragedy. Voyager star Kate Mulgrew is included in that group, and she shared a solemn request with fans in light of events.

As fans wait to stream Star Trek: Section 31 with their Paramount+ subscription next week, Mulgrew had a plea for fans on her Instagram page. As she revealed, her child lost a lot in the fires, and she detailed the devastation in a post:

My son, @alec.egan, has lost everything in this inferno. His house, his studio, and all of his art are gone. When he saw what was left of years of work (and love, and the birth of two children), he said: 'It is impossible to grasp that all of that life has been reduced to nothing more than a heap of ash.'

Celebrity or not, it has to be heartbreaking to watch your child go through such a traumatic event. Alec Egan is now without a body of his work and his workspace, and he doesn't have a home where he raised his two children. I can't imagine being dealt that many blows at once, and I don't fault her for wanting to help her son in any way she can.

As such, Kate Mulgrew is contacting Star Trek fans with a request and an offer. The actress made a unique offer to fans who go to his website and purchase a print, and I love this:

We hope you will consider purchasing a personalized poster from his last solo show in LA at the Anat Egbi Gallery. Visit @anatebgigallery on their website and go to their online shop to purchase prints. Alec will sign and personalize if desired, and if you bring the print to one of my future appearances, I will also sign it at no additional cost. We are very grateful for your generosity as well as your sympathy. Not even Mother Nature has the power to diminish the human spirit. It will always triumph.

Sure, having a signature of a photo from one of Star Trek: Voyager's WTF moments is nice. What's more sentimental, though, is purchasing a print that directly helps Kate Mulgrew's son, and then later having her acknowledge and sign it for you at a convention. I can only imagine she'd have a lot of gratitude, more than she already does for the scores of fans who still support her work to this day.

Mulgrew received nothing but understanding and support from most Instagram comments, which is nice. Some took it the wrong way when Mandy Moore shared her brother-in-law's GoFundMe page and accused her of putting the burden on fans rather than herself to contribute money. Not that celebrities have to tell us how much they're giving before we contribute, but it's good to see she isn't facing the same backlash.

Meanwhile, a belated way to celebrate Star Trek: Voyager would be to announce Kate Mulgrew's return as Janeway. Right now, that could happen if Prodigy is renewed for Season 3 or if she returns in livemaction. Mulgrew has given conditions for a return to live action, and assuming someone comes up with the proper script, she could be back in the Captain's chair. For now though, she's focusing on helping out her son and helping him get back to some normalcy following this sad event.

Star Trek: Voyager is available to stream over on Paramount+. Watch the series,and keep those fingers crossed that a Voyager movie still isn't off the table in the new year. If ever there was a time to announce one, why not during a major anniversary for the series?