Station 19 Creators Have A Very Important Message For The Fans Who Are Trying To Save The ABC Drama After It Got Canceled

Station 19’s final season has officially kicked off, much to fans’ dismay. The Grey’s Anatomy spinoff was surprisingly canceled in December after seven seasons. Regardless of the bad news, fans quickly got to work on trying to save Station 19 with petitions and campaigns, and as of now, nothing seems to have worked. Now, the creators have an important message for all of the dedicated fans.

Like many a show that goes the way of the dinosaur, there is an avid fanbase championing for it to come back. It helps that Station 19 hasn't officially ended yet, and showrunners Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige gave fans advice on how to really save the show, with Paige giving Deadline this frank answer: "They gotta watch."

No really, while Clack added that he isn’t sure fans can do much more than what they’ve been doing, Paige went on to say the campaigns have been great, but none of it matters if the ratings don't see a significant uptick.

Yes, the USA Today advertisements and the Billboards in Times Square—but they still need to watch.

Listen, it is frustrating that Station 19 has been canceled, and even with all fans pushes, it doesn’t seem to have been enough (yet). However, it makes complete sense that all they really need to do now is tune in. Now that Season 7 has premiered on the 2024 TV schedule, if episodes do well with ratings, perhaps the show should not be ending. Or maybe even a different platform could pick it up?

When the ABC cancelation was announced, it seemed like the Station 19 cast was still in good spirits and having a fun time filming. Even if the way they learned about the cancelation was heartbreaking, at least the producers were able to share the news personally. It's clear the cast has come together and would be happy to do more if given the chance.

Station 19 fans can still continue their petitions, campaigns, billboards, advertisements, and more, but it seems what they really want fans to do is tune in. If you'd like to join the #SaveStation19 movement, Twitter (X) has really been the place to be.

There are only 10 episodes to close out the series, adding another sour note to this whole experience. Station 19 isn’t even able to get a full final season due to the strikes. There are a number of shows ending in 2024 that will also have shortened seasons, some planned, some not. But there’s no telling right now if there will be enough time to give the show a really solid goodbye.

Station 19 is no longer airing before Grey’s at 8 p.m. ET; rather, it is airing after at 10 p.m. ET, as 9-1-1 has taken over the first hour on Thursdays. The late slot likely doesn't help the number of eyeballs, either. Then again, all episodes are also streaming with a Hulu subscription, which might also help.