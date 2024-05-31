Station 19 Finale Sets Up Ben Warren To Return To Grey’s Anatomy, But Will He Really?
Where Jason George stands with Grey's Anatomy.
Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for both the Station 19 series finale and the Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 finale, which both aired May 30 and can be streamed with a Hulu subscription.
The fires that burned around the ABC drama Station 19 were extinguished for good this week, as a “killer” series finale closed out its seven-season run. Showrunners Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige at least had some warning ahead of the series’ 2024 cancellation, allowing them to use their shortened 10-episode season to send many of their firefighters in new directions. As expected, Ben Warren was one of those, and his story seemed to suggest he might rejoin his wife Miranda Bailey and the rest of the surgeons on Grey’s Anatomy. But will he? Here’s what people are saying.
Station 19’s series finale gave a glimpse into the firefighters’ future, and three months after the wildfire that sparked a deadly fire tornado, Ben (Jason George) informed Capt. Andy Herrera that he wanted to return to Grey Sloan Memorial to finish his surgical residency. As of the episode’s May 30 airing, Deadline reports that no deal has yet been reached between Grey's Anatomy and George. However, the sources say the intent is, indeed, to bring him back full time. Zoanne Clack said Station 19 wanted to leave that option open for Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Meg Marinis. Clack told The Wrap:
When it looked like Station 19 might be setting the stage for both Ben Warren and Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato, who also started on Grey’s Anatomy before moving to the spinoff) to jump back, Meg Marinis played it coy, saying simply that she hadn’t seen Station 19’s final scripts and didn’t know Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige’s intentions for Ben and Carina.
Now that the series finale has aired, the showrunning duo said Ben embracing his medical training seemed like the logical next step. Peter Paige said in a Deadline interview:
Zoanne Clack agreed, but acknowledged that wouldn’t have been the case before Station 19’s cancellation. If a Season 8 would have been in the cards, it sounds like Ben would have remained with his firefighting brethren. Clack said:
It will be interesting to see what happens with Ben Warren when Grey’s Anatomy resumes with Season 21 in the fall. The series is already facing budget cuts and losing cast members, and the Season 20 finale saw Ben’s wife Miranda (Chandra Wilson) threatening to quit alongside her first-year interns. Will she even have a job when we see her again? Only time will tell, and in the meantime, check out our 2024 TV schedule to find a show to fill that Seattle-sized hole in your Thursday evenings.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.