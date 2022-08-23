Stephen King Laments Recent TV Cancellation, But Probably Not One You're Thinking Of

Stephen King is a horror legend, famous for writing some of the most celebrated novels in the history of American literature, and many of his works have been adapted into big and small-screen hits. But when King isn't writing his next masterwork, the horror author is consuming movies, TV shows and more and tweeting about it like the rest of us. And just recently, he weighed in on the cancellation of a TV show he enjoys, and you'll probably never guess which it is.

Stephen King took to Twitter to lament the cancellation of a show that dwells in the horror realm or maybe even one that's more mystery-oriented. However, the series that the legendary writer posted about is a certain CNN program that aired for quite some time. Check out the tweet down below:

The one show on CNN I never missed was Reliable Sources, with Brian Stelter. It has been an invaluable window into how the media covers...itself. Today CNN canceled it.August 18, 2022 See more

CNN’s Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter aired its series finale on Sunday, August 21st marking the end of an era. The show broke down how the American news media works and how it can affect the public's perception of major events. The show was a mainstay on the cable news network for many years, airing its first episode in 1993. Such a long run certainly led to a loyal audience, so I’m sure the It writer isn’t the only one disappointed by the cancellation.

Stephen King has never hesitated to speak out when it comes to the shows and movies that he loves. King even joined the Internet's campaign to “uncancel” Manifest. Their efforts were successful, as the NBC show was saved by Netflix, which is producing the fourth and final season. When the news broke, King, and the cast, reacted to the news with excitement.

The author also doesn't have a problem discussing productions related to his own work. A few years back, he revealed how he felt about Castle Rock (streamable with a Hulu subscription), calling it "really good." The show took inspiration from many characters and themes from the writer's wide-ranging bibliography. It also took place in the titular fictional town, which is located in suburban Maine, -- a frequently explored setting in the storyteller's novels.

Of course, there are plenty of other upcoming Stephen King-centric movies and miniseries in the works. A Pet Semetary prequel, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, and Salem’s Lot are only a few of the productions that are currently set to hit our screens at some point in the future. I suppose this isn't too surprising when you think about it. Both It films were box office hits, and adaptations like The Shawshank Redemption, Stand by Me, and The Green Mile received Oscar attention.

But getting back to Stephen King's current situation, I'm sure he'll find something to fill the void now that CNN’s Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter has officially signed off. And whenever he does, I wouldn't be surprised if he returns to Twitter to gush about it.