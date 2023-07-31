Steve Harvey Had The Best Reaction To WWE Stars Saying He'd Be Good Match For Beyoncé And Oprah

This season of Celebrity Family Feud has already produced several big winning moments thus far, from Yellowjackets ’ multi-general cast sharing screentime to a drag queen pulling fruit from a wig and eating it on stage. And as all longtime fans of the game show know, it’s always a good time when pro wrestlers take the stage, regardless of whether one actually keeps up with wrestling or not. Case in point: the Battle of the Sexes episode featuring WWE’s male wrestlers vs. female Superstars was quite an amusing delight on the whole, but it was the question about hypothetical romantic partners for host Steve Harvey that served as a mega-highlight.

After first answering survey questions about sex locations from long ago and farm produce shaped like the booty of a farmer’s wife — keeping it classy, as always — the WWE athletes were faced with this inquiry:

If Steve Harvey wasn’t married, what female celebrity would you match him up with?

Already, such a loaded question was bound to deliver some A+ guesses from the contestants, but Harvey had barely finished speaking it before Big E buzzed in with the answer Beyoncé. At which point Harvey suddenly lost his ability to start speaking again. Well, I guess he did utter a shocked “What?” a couple of times, but they could barely be heard over the chorus of angels that began singing within the host’s imagination, as he shared this gobsmacked expression.

(Image credit: Family Feud)

I'm pretty sure a couple of birds could have flown into and back out of Steve Harvey's mouth in that moment, and he would have been too busy trying to wrap his mind around a romance with Beyoncé to bother waving his feathered friends away. Now, I'd imagine he had an idea of what the answers would be for this one, since it involved him personally, but I love the dedication to playing it up like it's such a surprise. Which isn't to say that SHE would be interested, but we'll just assume that'd be the case.

And hey, six people surveyed shared the Destiny's Child vet as their answer, which means there are at least 8 people who could foresee such a romantic connection happening, with Harvey and Big E included.

Kofi Kingston followed up that guess with another R&B icon, Rihanna, which caused Steve Harvey to smile while admitting his heart might not be able to survive the episode if they kept bringing up that level of hypothetical romances. That said, nobody else guessed Rihanna.

Which brings us to another classic Harvey moment, which came when Seth Rollins guessed Oprah Winfrey. There wasn't as much disbelief on display, but rather a sense of "Awwwww, yeahhhhh." Check out the video highlight clip below, with the Oprah reaction happening right around the 2:10 mark.

Steve Harvey was miming out making it rain dollar bills while also popping his hips and just generally celebrating the idea of being with Oprah. Talk about a TV power couple. And far more people were into that idea, as it was the number 1 answer with 37 people. Harvey even called his shot for that being the top response. He knows what's up.

The rest of the episode was also quite fun, of course, but there's nothing quite like Harvey reacting to the idea of being a romantic foil for two of the most successful women in the entertainment industry. Here's hoping that question gets a follow-up in a later episode.

Check out all of Steve Harvey's masterful work as the host of Celebrity Family Feud every Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. on ABC, with episodes available to stream the next day with a Hulu subscription.