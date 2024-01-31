The Suits Cast, Jury Duty's Ronald Gladden, And More Have Been Summoned To A Super Bowl Commercial, And I'm Confused

The days are currently counting down until the 2024 Super Bowl, which for some means a must-see showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. For others, however, Super Bowl LVIII is going to be worth watching for the fun commercials between plays, since companies often go all-out with spectacle and celebrities on game day. Makeup company e.l.f. is off to an early start, previewing its Super Bowl ad with a somewhat confusing teaser featuring three Suits alums, Jury Duty's Ronald Gladden, Meghan Trainor, and more!

It's no surprise that the cast of Suits are hot commodities lately, as the USA drama became the most-streamed TV series in 2023 after crushing the competition among Netflix subscribers and Peacock Premium subscribers. Other celebs in the ad seem like natural fits for a makeup ad, while others are a bit more confusing. Take a look:

I can more easily imagine Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) and Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty) being summoned by a makeup company than Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), and both Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor and RuPaul's Drag Race's HeidiNCloset seem like good fits for an e.l.f. ad. But comedian Benito Skinner, Jury Duty's Ronald Gladden, and sports analyst Emmanuel Acho? Not so much, although Acho – a former pro football player – at least has ties to the NFL! Some of these commercial stars are just known for being more glam than others.

Interestingly, all of the stars received cards saying "YOU'VE BEEN SUMMONED" to "jury beauty," with the exception of Gina Torres, whose card reads "SERVED" and "YOU'VE BEEN E.L.F.ING." In this scenario, is Torres being sued for some beauty-related reason, with the other celebs set to decide her fate? And what happens if you lose a trial being run by the e.l.f. makeup company? And what does one do to be served for "E.L.F.ING"?

Well, we'll just all need to tune in to the Super Bowl on February 11 for all the answers, although the post from e.l.f. didn't give any kind of indication for when the full commercial will air. Is this teaser enough of a hook to recruit non-football fans to sit through an entire game while waiting for the reveal? Only time will tell, but I know I'm not the only one who pays more attention during the ad breaks than during the actual game each year.

e.l.f. isn't the only company releasing Super Bowl ads early, and I'm not talking about the Kansas City Chiefs promo featuring Travis Kelce's mom. An early commercial for Hellmann's mayonnaise has already released featuring Saturday Night Live veterans Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson (and also "Mayo Cat"). Watching McKinnon eat mayo with a spoon doesn't make me want to head to the grocery story to buy a a jar as much as give up mayo forever, but to each their own! For his part, Jeremy Renner opened up about an ad that he stars in with daughter Ava for the 2024 Super Bowl.

Whether you're invested in the 49ers vs. the Chiefs or just want to see more of the big budget commercials, the Super Bowl will begin on Sunday, February 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS, with Usher hosting the halftime show.