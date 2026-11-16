Sarah Sherman Had To Cover For Bowen Yang During Dress On SNL, And The Picture Is Hilarious

Bowen Yang made a surprise cameo on Saturday Night Live this past weekend. The beloved former cast member appeared in multiple sketches, first as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during the cold open and later as Mary Todd Lincoln Tunnel in John Mulaney’s wild musical number about New York City. Yang seemed comfortable and back in his element, but it turns out the behind the scenes wasn’t exactly smooth sailing. Sarah Sherman actually had to fill in for him during dress rehearsal, leading to a hilarious visual that’s making the rounds.

Yang is currently crushing it as Mary Todd Lincoln in the Broadway production of Oh, Mary! His schedule on the show, however, isn’t exactly SNL friendly. The Lyceum Theatre offers two performances every Saturday: one at 5 PM and one at 8:30 PM. Since SNL’s dress rehearsal starts at 8 PM, there was no way for the actor to appear in both; so, during the cold open, Sarah Sherman appeared in Yang’s part, hilariously wearing a sign that said Bowen Yang. According to Late Nighter, Marcello Hernández warned the crowd ahead of time, though I can’t imagine they expected this visual, which Yang later posted to his Instagram account…

It’s unclear exactly when the details of Yang’s appearance came together, but he reportedly did head to Studio 8H after his Broadway show on Friday to do a rehearsal for his two scenes. I can’t imagine longtime showrunner Lorne Michaels would be okay with a random celebrity doing a cameo without the standard rehearsing schedule, but he obviously knows Bowen well enough to know he didn’t need the full runthrough.

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He clearly didn’t either, as he was a standout during the live show in both the cold open and as Mary Todd Lincoln Tunnel in the musical number. Saidah Belo-Osagie reportedly played the second part very capably during the dress rehearsal, but that was never going to work for the live show. She had another role in the sketch, and also, Mary Todd Lincoln Tunnel was clearly written for Yang, as he’s currently playing Mary Todd Lincoln in the aforementioned show. He probably would have been personally offended if he wasn’t asked and tuned into SNL to see someone else doing an outrageous take on the part he’s currently playing on Broadway.

We’ve gotten two consecutive weeks with cameos from former cast members, as Bobby Moynihan appeared in the Davis S Pumpkins anniversary sketch and in a segment on Weekend Update as Drunk Uncle. Personally, I’d love to see SNL try and do double appearances more often. It’s always fun to see old favorites surprise fans by appearing in a sketch, but it’s even more fun to see those familiar faces show up twice during the same episode so they have a little more to do.

SNL is currently on hiatus for a few weeks, but it’ll return in early December with a new episode hosted by Amanda Seyfried. I cannot wait, as she should bring something new and exciting to 30 Rock and will hopefully continue the momentum as the show has recently dropped its strongest episodes of the season, including this past weekend's heater where John Mulaney brought some of the sharpest social commentary we've gotten in a long time.