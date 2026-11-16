Bari Weiss’ tenure as the editor-in-chief of CBS News has sparked a myriad of responses from media pundits and the general public, who’ve taken issue with the organization’s content. While Weiss has received praise in some circles, she’s also been critiqued for some of her decisions, including those made in regard to 60 Minutes. Even now, some continue to chastise her editorial and staffing choices for the news magazine show. All the while, it seems Weiss is embroiled in some reported drama involving another news program.

Why Bari Weiss Is Reportedly Drawing Attention Over A Long-Running CBS Show

Just recently, Weiss was at the center of a report involving Face the Nation, one of CBS News’ key political programs. According to this update, Weiss apparently planned to part ways with the aforementioned show’s moderator, Margaret Brennan. The media newsletter Status (via The New York Post) didn’t specify why Weiss opted to retain Brennan. At this point, Brennan has headlined FTN since 2018 and, in addition to that she serves as the network’s chief of foreign affairs and fills in as an anchor on CBS Evening News.

(Image credit: CBS News)

Although Brennan is still with the show, it just lost two key members of its team. Senior executive producer Mary Hager recently announced that she would depart CBS News after 25 years with the network. Another key detail about this move is that since 2022, Hager has served as the executive director of politics for the Eye Network and has overseen its Washington Bureau. FTN executive producer Anne Hsu is leaving the show but, unlike Hager, she’ll remain with CBS and will head up its Hong Kong bureau.

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These major exits mark the end of another era for Face the Nation, which debuted back in 1954 and, as of right now, it’s unclear just how Weiss will proceed in regard to filling those posts. With this, the Free Press founder finds herself in another staffing situation just months after her overhaul of 60 Minutes. And that series of personnel changes is still being discussed as part of the backlash that 60 has received as of late.

Bari Weiss Continues To Deal With Blowback Related To 60 Minutes

Earlier this year, Anderson Cooper exited his correspondent post at 60 Minutes after nearly two decades, citing a desire to have more time to spend with his loved ones. It was subsequently reported, however, that Cooper’s departure was partially due to disagreements with Weiss. Shortly after Cooper’s move, Weiss and series EP Nick Bilton fired correspondents Cecilia Vega and Sharyn Alfonsi along with former EP Tanya Simon and several others. Correspondent Scott Pelley was also fired days later after reportedly accusing Weiss of “murdering” the show.

In the aftermath, Weiss brought in a roster of new talent to join series veterans Lesley Stahl, Bill Whitaker and Jon Wertheim. Pundits like Ross Douthat, Ariel Levy and Sir Trevor Phillips were brought in to fill out the staff. All the while, Weiss continues to receive backlash for those staffing changes, and she’s also been on the receiving end of news bias allegations (which she’s denied). Additionally, 60’s low ratings amid Season 59 have also been a point of contention among critics.

Bari Weiss addressed the 60 Minutes concerns just weeks ago and claimed the show had been doing “tremendously well.” Several staffers including Tony Dokoupil and Norah O’Donnell have also defended Weiss against backlash. In terms of Face the Nation, it’ll be interesting to see how Weiss plans to tap for those big producer jobs. Time will also tell whether Weiss chooses to revisit her reported plan to cut ties with Margaret Brennan.