There’s A New Harry Potter TV Clip, And Now I’m Even More Excited For John Lithgow As Dumbledore

"Dumbledore! Dumbledore! Dumbledore!" Is how the new clip to HBO's Harry Potter TV show opens, and you know what? I get it. I've been curious about how John Lithgow would tackle the iconic role, and this latest clip gives me even more confidence that he's a great choice for the role. The debut for this new book to screen adaptation of the Harry Potter series is right around the corner. And while subscribers of HBO and those with an HBO Max subscription still have weeks to wait, the premium cable channel gave us a scene from the series.

We've gotten glimpses of Lithgow in the role of the Hogwarts Headmaster in previously released Harry Potter footage, but this new clip puts more emphasis on his mannerisms and I am loving it.

(Image credit: HBO)

The clip opens with the newly sorted first years seated with the rest of their houses and chanting for Dumbledore. Once they're tucking into their feast, Dumbledore and Professor McGonagall have a chat about Harry being sorted into Gryffindor. "The cat that got the cream" is a clever idiom from the headmaster, when taking into account McGonagall's animagus abilities. For such a brief conversation, it really tells us a lot about the headmaster. He's playful and thoughtful all at once.

When Minerva comments on how much Harry looks like his father, Dumbledore's response is:

Looks can be deceiving, Minerva. His nature is entirely his own.

I love that Dumbledore isn't quick to assume Harry is everything like his father. McGonagall's tone is affectionate of course, but still softly suggests some expectation from the 11-year-old that Dumbledore seems quick to gently shut down. There are so many sides to Albus Dumbledore, and I love how this clip shows Lithgow grasping more than one of them.

Beyond Lithgow's words in this scene, there's also his mannerisms. Before he sits down, Dumbledore snaps his fingers to prompt the food to appear on the tables. Then, when it's time for dessert, I'm assuming that little flourish of his fork as he's about to grab some meat, is the prompt to turn dinner service into dessert for the kids. It's little details like that that I can't wait to see more of.

On the less positive side, I'm not entirely sure I love the way the food appeared. There was something slightly off -- or maybe slightly too perfect? -- about the way the food snapped into reality that bugged me. I'm trying to keep an open mind as we see more magic in use in this series, and it's possible my brain is just too familiar with the sight of the plates appearing in the movie -- which is admittedly a wide shot from very far away before we see the food close up -- to accept this new version quite yet. (Considering some of the food featured in the movie had apparently spoiled after sitting out for days of filming, maybe I shouldn't cling so much to memories that scene.)

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I will say that when the dessert appeared, my brain flashed back to that scene in Hook when Peter finally sees all the food at the table. Dumbledore may have conjured dessert for the students, but he conjured instant childhood memories over here, and my stomach growled.

We're a little more than a month out from the premiere of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. It seems likely that HBO will give us another glimpse or two between now and then, but nothing will compare to sitting down for the first episode when it debuts on Christmas. Between what we know and love from the books and scenes that weren't straight from the page, there will be a lot to dive into as Season 1 gets going.