The next big question on a lot of James Bond fans' minds, now that Robert Pattinson has been named the next Bond, is who will play the next “Bond Girl”? Though the rumors and anticipation haven’t quite reached the fevered pitch that the Bond casting rumors did, there is still plenty of speculation out there. My feeling on it is that it could be one of the frontrunners, like Sydney Sweeney or Margaret Qualley, but it’s just as likely to be a name we’ve not heard yet. With all that said, let’s get into some of the rumors.

(Image credit: A24)

Margaret Qualley Leads The Prediction Markets

Looking at the prediction markets like Kalshi, the leader right now to be the next Bond Girl is Margaret Qualley in the yet-untitled Bond 26. As of today, she’s sitting at about 60% odds to nab the role. This is after coming on strong in recent weeks, after Sydney Sweeney had been the favorite for months. Sweeney’s odds have dropped to about 10% recently, but I still think she should be considered a serious contender, given her trajectory over the last few years.

The only other actresses above 20% are Ana Taylor-Joy (25%) and Florence Pugh (20%). These rumors make a lot of sense, actually. Like Pattinson, they have both worked with Bond 26 director Denis Villeneuve in the Dune series. Until just recently, Pugh wasn’t among the speculation, really, but she’s a big part of the upcoming Dune: Part III, so perhaps Villeneuve may keep the band together.

That goes for Zendaya, too, who is currently sitting at 17% on Kalshi, but she seems less likely to me. Other names who appear on the list include Daisy Edgar-Jones, Jodie Comer, Emma Mackey, Alicia Vikander, and Vanessa Kirby. The final name on the current list is also an interesting one: Ana de Armas. She worked with Villeneuve on Blade Runner 2049, and she’s been in a James Bond movie before, playing a fellow spy in No Time to Die. That could make for an interesting dynamic.

(Image credit: Blumhouse Productions)

Some Other Names To Consider

So those are the top names on the prediction markets, but could it be someone else completely? Possible. These are pure speculation on my part, but how about Inde Navarrette? Her star is on the rise after her excellent performance in the surprise smash Obsession earlier in the 2026 movie schedule. She’s definitely someone to watch and could definitely draw some attention from the Bond producers, though she is scheduled to play Rogue in the 2028 X-Men movie, so she might not be available.

What about Jenna Ortega? She’s quickly becoming one of the biggest stars in the world (despite a recent stumble with Klara and the Sun) with her roles in Wednesday and the Scream franchise and could be a great fit for the role. Chloë Grace Moretz, someone else who has played Wednesday Addams, is another possibility. Someone like Sadie Sink would make a great Bond Girl, too. Though, like Navarrette, she may be tied up in the MCU franchise for the foreseeable future.

So what does the future hold? Let the speculation begin!