Spoilers ahead for the most recent episode of The Gilded Age.

Shortly after its debut, Julian Fellowes' The Gilded Age joined the ranks of HBO shows that got the world talking. The show's fourth season began a few weeks ago on the network (and streaming with a HBO Max subscription), and there have already been a number of memorable moments. The third episode featured Peggy's marriage to Dr. William Kirkland, and Audra McDonald as well as executive producer Erica Armstrong Dunbar spoke about the importance of having the newlyweds jump the broom onscreen.

While The Gilded Age fans are concerned over Marian and Larry, Peggy and William have officially tied the knot. In a conversation with People, McDonald spoke said "it meant everything" for the series to show the new pair jumping the broom onscreen, highlighting similar opinions to her character Dorothy. In the Broadway legend's words:

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We’re honoring those traditions. We’re celebrating those traditions. We are shouting into the world who we are. I think that’s why it was important to Dorothy and Arthur [John Douglas Thompson], and especially because that was their broom, the one that they jumped over.

For those unfamiliar, jumping the broom is a wedding ceremony that goes back antebellum period in the United States. While enslaved people couldn't legally get married, couples would jump over a broom together to symbolize their union. It's remained a tradition for Black Americans in the years that followed, continuing to this day.

Jumping the broom became a point of contention leading up to Peggy's wedding, with her mother-in-law Elizabeth Kirkland ( Phylicia Rashad) protesting its place in high society. Later in the same interview, Audra McDonald spoke more about why Dorothy and the entire Scott family was so passionate about it being included in the wedding ceremony, offering:

[It meant that] our family is going to continue. That’s another thing. We didn’t know about the Scotts, how we were going to make it, especially with all the trauma that they went through, that we’re going to continue as a unified family. Now we have the possibility of future generations.

Indeed, the Scott family has come a long way since Season 1 of The Gilded Age. Despite trauma and issues, Peggy and her parents have found their way back to each other throughout the last three seasons. It was actually the same broom that Dorothy and Arthur jumped over before they were able to legally marry, making Peggy's use of the ceremony a full circle moment for the entire family.

In the official Gilded Age podcast, Dr. Erica Armstrong Dunbar spoke about having Peggy and her husband jump the broom in Episode 4. As she put it:

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We had lots of conversation about jumping the broom. Julian Fellowes was very invested in the idea of showing what's become a very kind of popular connection to the past. And if you go to Black weddings today people jump the broom. I jumped the broom at my own wedding. But I'm a historian. And so we had lots of conversations because in the 1880s nobody's really jumping the broom.

Season 4 of The Gilded Age has been changing the dynamics of various characters, and Peggy is no exception. On top of being published writer, she's now a married woman in good standing with society. Having her jump the broom honored the character's history, and also had the opportunity to educate fans who might not know about this tradition. As she the show's EP continued:

Arthur, who was enslaved and we established that since Season 1, and Dorothy did jump over a broom in their wedding. So there's a world in which it could have been passed down to Peggy. And knowing who Peggy is, of course she would want to honor that tradition no matter the discomfort that it gave to her soon-to-be in-laws... It was for the Kirklands a reminder of slavery that they found undignified and unwilling to have in the wedding of their son.

Ultimately the Kirklands ended up relenting, and Peggy and William jumping in the broom in a beautifully shot sequence of their nuptials. We'll just have to wait and see how Peggy's relationship with her in-laws changes now that they're officially family.

New episodes of The Gilded Age air Sundays on HBO as part of the 2026 TV schedule. The season's drama is heating up, and I can't wait to see what comes next for this ensemble cast.