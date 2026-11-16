Why It Was So Important The Gilded Age Jumped The Broom In This Week’s Powerful Wedding Scene
Audra McDonald spoke about this moment of representation.
Spoilers ahead for the most recent episode of The Gilded Age.
Shortly after its debut, Julian Fellowes' The Gilded Age joined the ranks of HBO shows that got the world talking. The show's fourth season began a few weeks ago on the network (and streaming with a HBO Max subscription), and there have already been a number of memorable moments. The third episode featured Peggy's marriage to Dr. William Kirkland, and Audra McDonald as well as executive producer Erica Armstrong Dunbar spoke about the importance of having the newlyweds jump the broom onscreen.
While The Gilded Age fans are concerned over Marian and Larry, Peggy and William have officially tied the knot. In a conversation with People, McDonald spoke said "it meant everything" for the series to show the new pair jumping the broom onscreen, highlighting similar opinions to her character Dorothy. In the Broadway legend's words:
For those unfamiliar, jumping the broom is a wedding ceremony that goes back antebellum period in the United States. While enslaved people couldn't legally get married, couples would jump over a broom together to symbolize their union. It's remained a tradition for Black Americans in the years that followed, continuing to this day.
Jumping the broom became a point of contention leading up to Peggy's wedding, with her mother-in-law Elizabeth Kirkland (Phylicia Rashad) protesting its place in high society. Later in the same interview, Audra McDonald spoke more about why Dorothy and the entire Scott family was so passionate about it being included in the wedding ceremony, offering:
Indeed, the Scott family has come a long way since Season 1 of The Gilded Age. Despite trauma and issues, Peggy and her parents have found their way back to each other throughout the last three seasons. It was actually the same broom that Dorothy and Arthur jumped over before they were able to legally marry, making Peggy's use of the ceremony a full circle moment for the entire family.
In the official Gilded Age podcast, Dr. Erica Armstrong Dunbar spoke about having Peggy and her husband jump the broom in Episode 4. As she put it:
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Season 4 of The Gilded Age has been changing the dynamics of various characters, and Peggy is no exception. On top of being published writer, she's now a married woman in good standing with society. Having her jump the broom honored the character's history, and also had the opportunity to educate fans who might not know about this tradition. As she the show's EP continued:
Ultimately the Kirklands ended up relenting, and Peggy and William jumping in the broom in a beautifully shot sequence of their nuptials. We'll just have to wait and see how Peggy's relationship with her in-laws changes now that they're officially family.
New episodes of The Gilded Age air Sundays on HBO as part of the 2026 TV schedule. The season's drama is heating up, and I can't wait to see what comes next for this ensemble cast.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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