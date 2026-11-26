One of Star Trek's most iconic fight scenes was also one of the most miserable to film. William Shatner recently talked about how bad it was to do the Gorn fight in the original series, and how it felt even worse to actually shoot than it looked onscreen.

"Arena" is likely one of the most memorable episodes of Star Trek decades later. Unfortunately, that's not necessarily a great thing, as it contains (in my opinion) an obscenely bad fight scene. It's one in which Shatner's Kirk fights in slow motion with a member of the Gorn species. In addition to the iconic scene aging poorly, with effects that even looked dated back then, Shatner mentioned at New York Comic Con it was also terrible to film (via Reddit):

The guy was in this rubber suit; it's 120 degrees in the desert. I have to roll in the regolith and get all dusty. And when you go to brush it off, you get blood.

The "regolith," which by the way are the minerals that settle on top of bedrock, were so abrasive that it made the fight very difficult to film. I'm sure most Star Trek fans don't need to rewatch the scene with a Paramount+ subscription to know the end result ultimately wasn't worth the pain and toil. Still, lame fight aside, "Arena" is a pretty compelling episode.

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"Arena" starts when Kirk and the Gorn are transported to the planet to battle thanks to a third species named the Metrons. The Metrons wish to see a fight to the death, but are impressed when Kirk outmaneuvers the Gorn and spares its life instead. Both are then returned to their ship, with the lesson being that brains can overcome brawn with some quick thinking and skills.

It's great to hear William Shatner talk about the sillier times, as Star Trek fans were hit with some heavy news as of late. The passing of Walter Koenig was a gut punch to many, and following it with Patrick Stewart's death had many Trekkies out of the count. Shatner has even joked he's keeping an eye out for the Grim Reaper, trying to take the edge off such a heavy time.

As for Star Trek in general, there's an overarching question about what direction the franchise is headed after its 60th anniversary. There's a movie in development, but with no solid timeline and no word that there are any shows actively being made, there are a lot of questions that still need to be answered.

For the time being, there's a lot of Star Trek to watch and enjoy over on Paramount+. Those who have never seen "Arena can go and check it out now for the first time, or some of the other classic Trek shows as we wait for new entries in the franchise.