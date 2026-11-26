It's a very exciting time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as we're just a few weeks away from one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies in years, Avengers: Doomsday. This is a big moment for fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order, as it'll be a massive crossover featuring a huge ensemble of heroes. That includes Chris Evans' return as Steve Rogers, although he wants to set the record straight on fans still calling him "Cap." Let's break it all down.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is super limited, but fans are hyped about seeing Evans' signature character back on the big screen as part of the Doomsday cast. While recently appearing at A Starting Point's Health Reset panel in Cambridge, Massachusetts (via Instagram), the 45-year-old actor responded to a fan calling him Captain America. He responded with:

I'm just Steve Rogers now. Anthony Mackie is Captain America. Let's just be clear about that.

Well, he certainly didn't mince words. We saw Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson became the new Cap during The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, eventually starring in Captain America: Brave New World. While Steve Rogers is returning for Doomsday, he's not going to be taking back that mantle. As we can see in the movie's footage, Steve is wearing street clothes and wielding Mjolnir, while Sam is still rocking the signature shield.

There are tons of questions about Steve Rogers' return in the next Avengers movie, and I have to assume the movie will feature some dialogue about how he's no longer Captain America. The final Doomsday trailer revealed that he and Peggy had a child that they've raised into a young teen at the time of the movie. You can re-watch it below:

This latest trailer set the internet ablaze, thanks to both the new information about Steve's happy ending, as well as Cyclops saying the iconic line "To me, my X-Men." Fans are hyped about seeing entire teams of heroes unite agains Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, namely The Avengers, The New Avengers, The Fantastic Four, and The X-Men. There's sure to be plenty of epic action throughout the movie's mysterious runtime, although fans are also expecting plenty of heartbreaking character deaths. After all, Infinity War and Endgame saw this happen to a number of beloved characters including Iron Man and Black Widow.

The stakes are certainly high for Doomsday, which is seemingly helping to revive fan interest in the MCU following recent box office bombs like The Marvels. Luckily folks seem hyped about the project, especially with The Russo Brothers back behind the camera.

Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Steve Rogers will once again be kicking butt and taking names, just don't expect him to become Captain America again.