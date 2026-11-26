Thanksgiving is officially upon us, and many TV and movie fans are going to be re-watching their favorite festive programming. Whether its Friends' Thanksgiving episodes or a trip to Star's Hallow from Gilmore Girls, there's plenty to chose from. Unfortunately we got some bad news for TV addicts, specifically those with a Netflix subscription. Namely that the streaming platform has cancelled two more shows after just one season, and they both star big celebrities.

Netflix has a reputation for cancelling shows too soon, and it's not going to shake those allegations anytime soon. Deadline is reporting that the streamer recently dropped Will Ferrell's comedy The Hawk. That's not the only victim, as Netflix has also cancelled Dutch drama Amsterdam Empire, starring Famke Janssen. Fans of those shows are likely starting the Thanksgiving holiday with some disappointment about them not returning for sophomore seasons.

Perhaps this shouldn't be all that surprising. After all, The Hawk suffered from poor reviews upon its release back in July. Still, the show featured some stellar comedic talent, with Will Ferrell joined by legends like Molly Shannon, Fortune Feimster and Chris Parnell. The title role Lonnie "Hawk" Hawkins didn't go down as one of the best Will Ferrell characters, but there were folks who watched the silly golf comedy.

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(Image credit: Netflix)

Then there's Amsterdam Empire, which had arguably less hype around it than Ferrell's comedy series. Starring Famke Janssen (Goldeneye, The X-Men movies), the show followed her character Betty Jonkers, a former pop star whose coffee-mogul husband is hiding some shady dealings. The show was shot entirely in Dutch, which is the accomplished actress' first language. Unfortunately the show is now over after just one season, which ended on an exciting cliffhanger. This comes after Janssen was noticeably left out of Avengers: Doomsday, despite so many of her X-Men co-stars reprising their roles in the upcoming Marvel movie.

These two titles join the ranks of many shows that Netflix has dropped way too early, to dismay of fans. Some other titles to have suffered this fate include The OA, which was cancelled after two wild seasons and a huge cliffhanger. Then there was Sense8, which got cancelled but eventually got a movie finale after fans made their voices known. Fans have also been hoping to see more of David Fincher's Mindhunter since the last episode aired back in 2019.

Only time will tell how fans of The Hawk and Amsterdam Empire respond to these two shows being cut off at the knees so early in their life on Netflix. For now, the two shows are currently streaming in their entirety as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll have to see if Will Ferrell and/or Famke Janssen end up responding to this news, especially since it comes in the midst of the Thanksgiving holiday.