Rob Cesterino Explains How Cirie’s Been Flying Under The Radar In Survivor 50

Survivor is one of the best reality shows of all time, and fans are currently in the midst of its whopping 50th season on the air. New episodes are airing weekly on CBS (and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription), and there's been plenty of twists and turns. Season 50 brought back the great Cirie Fields, and two-time player and Survivor know it all Rob Cesternino spoke to CinemaBlend about how she's been able to fly under the radar.

The cast of Survivor 50 saw the OGs and New Era players combine, to explosive results. Cirie Fields is one of the most beloved players of all time, and despite her accomplishments on Survivor, Big Brother, and the winner of The Traitors, she's not being targeted. Rob Has a Podcast founder Rob Cesternino is chatting with me weekly about each episode of Season 50, and he offered his perspective on Cirie's incredible social game. In his words:

It's interesting that she's been able to be so under the radar to this point in the game. She's one of the all time threats in terms of any Survivor player. She doesn't necessarily rule with an iron fist where you don't necessarily look at her as like the leader of a group. And so I think that that helps her have some camouflage, even the numbers that she's working with.

While Cirie isn't trying to be seen as a leader, that's exactly what she's been doing. Just look at what went down when she returned from Exile Island. While the votes were seemingly going toward Aubrey and Devins, she convinced her many allies to target Coach and Chrissy instead. And that's exactly who was voted in the double elimination.

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Fans are curious about how much Survivor contestants make, but I've been shocked to see how little Cirie's name has been brought up throughout Season 50 (so far). But she's been able to make a ton of allies, including Rizo, Ozzy, Tiffany, Devins, and Emily. And seemingly none of them are trying to turn on her... yet.

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Later in my conversation with Cesternino, he spoke more about the position Cirie is in after Coach and Chrissy's eliminations in Episode 8. As he put it:

In terms of Ozzy and Rizo, I don't think that that is necessarily a known trio. You have people like Rick and Christian and Emily who thinks she's with them. The other group thinks that she is with them. So there is now an opportunity for people to compare notes. However, I don't really get the sense that she's going to be looked at as the person that people are mad. I think that Stephanie and Jonathan are gonna be mad at Rick and Christian and Rick and Christian are gonna be like, okay, we have to still deal with Stephanie and Jonathan and I think that Cirie and Rizo and Ozzy get to sit back in the middle and be able to watch the fireworks.

While Cirie doesn't have an idol like Rizo and Ozzy, it looks like she might be able to stay under the radar for the immediate future. We'll just have to wait and see if the tides turn and her allies try to betray her.

It remains to be seen if Season 50 becomes one of the best Survivor seasons of all time, but it's definitely been making headlines. Although if Cirie finally pulls off a W, fans might end up falling in love with the season as a whole. After all, she's beloved.

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Survivor airs new episodes Wednesdays on CBS as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Rob Cesternino is releasing a book called The Tribe and I Have Spoken on May 6th, and is doing a book tour as well. Visit robhasawebsite.com/events for more information!