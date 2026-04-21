Rob Cesterino Explains How Cirie’s Been Flying Under The Radar In Survivor 50
She's the GOAT.
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Survivor is one of the best reality shows of all time, and fans are currently in the midst of its whopping 50th season on the air. New episodes are airing weekly on CBS (and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription), and there's been plenty of twists and turns. Season 50 brought back the great Cirie Fields, and two-time player and Survivor know it all Rob Cesternino spoke to CinemaBlend about how she's been able to fly under the radar.
The cast of Survivor 50 saw the OGs and New Era players combine, to explosive results. Cirie Fields is one of the most beloved players of all time, and despite her accomplishments on Survivor, Big Brother, and the winner of The Traitors, she's not being targeted. Rob Has a Podcast founder Rob Cesternino is chatting with me weekly about each episode of Season 50, and he offered his perspective on Cirie's incredible social game. In his words:
While Cirie isn't trying to be seen as a leader, that's exactly what she's been doing. Just look at what went down when she returned from Exile Island. While the votes were seemingly going toward Aubrey and Devins, she convinced her many allies to target Coach and Chrissy instead. And that's exactly who was voted in the double elimination.Article continues below
Fans are curious about how much Survivor contestants make, but I've been shocked to see how little Cirie's name has been brought up throughout Season 50 (so far). But she's been able to make a ton of allies, including Rizo, Ozzy, Tiffany, Devins, and Emily. And seemingly none of them are trying to turn on her... yet.
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Later in my conversation with Cesternino, he spoke more about the position Cirie is in after Coach and Chrissy's eliminations in Episode 8. As he put it:
While Cirie doesn't have an idol like Rizo and Ozzy, it looks like she might be able to stay under the radar for the immediate future. We'll just have to wait and see if the tides turn and her allies try to betray her.
It remains to be seen if Season 50 becomes one of the best Survivor seasons of all time, but it's definitely been making headlines. Although if Cirie finally pulls off a W, fans might end up falling in love with the season as a whole. After all, she's beloved.
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Survivor airs new episodes Wednesdays on CBS as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Rob Cesternino is releasing a book called The Tribe and I Have Spoken on May 6th, and is doing a book tour as well. Visit robhasawebsite.com/events for more information!
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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