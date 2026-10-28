90 Day Fiancé's Kara Just Won Halloween With The Perfect Who Framed Roger Rabbit Cosplay

90 Day Fiancé's Kara Leona had a big year on the 2026 TV schedule, rolling straight from The Last Resort to Hunt For Love. The end of her marriage to Guillermo Rojer has not kept her down one bit, either, as she's celebrating Halloween with an awesome homage to Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

I've seen 90 Day Fiancé couples dress as their fellow cast members for Halloween and pay tribute to other Halloween movies through their costumes. Those were all great, but none of them top Kara's Jessica Rabbit look she posted on Instagram. Take a look at the IG story she uploaded:

(Image credit: Kara Leona's Instagram)

While an homage to one of the best Horror movies would've been great, I gotta give it up to Kara. Jessica Rabbit is an icon, and as celebrated as Who Framed Roger Rabbit is, I still don't think it gets enough love in the modern day. It's good to see a fellow millennial keeping its legacy alive, and with such a high-quality costume!

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There's no word on how Guillermo Rojer felt about the costume, but given they've split and he wasn't a fan of her posting herself on the internet, I think it's fair to speculate he wouldn't approve. As for Kara, she looks to be living her best life and enjoying the freedom of being able to do her own thing without judgement from her former husband.

Kara is currently on 90 Day: Hunt For Love, which may leave readers wondering if she's found a partner after her time on the resort. She made some progress with a newcomer named JT, but he, too, had questions about her career as an OnlyFans model, and it doesn't seem to be something that he'll be able to get over for a relationship to progress.

She can't officially comment on her dating status, but nothing on social media or around the internet has suggested she's in a new serious relationship after her marriage to Guillermo officially ended. That said, she may be trying to keep things low-key, as revealing she's in a relationship would be a massive spoiler for her current run on 90 Day: Hunt For Love.

Getting back to the holiday she dressed up for, sadly, I haven't seen a ton of costumes from the 90 Day Fiancé cast. It's still early, so there is a chance that we'll see more pop up in the coming days or after the holiday actually comes. It's been a rough year for franchise couples, unfortunately, so I would understand if not too many of them feel up for dressing up this year.

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See more of Kara on 90 Day: Hunt For Love on TLC on Mondays. Now I'm hoping we have a future season in which the cast members participate in a costume party, though I'm sure they'd have to check with the legal team on using licensed characters.