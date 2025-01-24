S.W.A.T. Already Had To Shut Down Once Due To The LA Wildfires. Now It’s Shutting Down A Second Time

Sadly, the California wildfires are still raging, and the city is trying to pick back up amid this massive natural disaster. The fires also caused production delays for shows like NCIS , Grey’s Anatomy, S.W.A.T. and more. Now, the aforementioned Shemar Moore-led CBS show is facing another pause because of a different fire.

At the start of January, thousands of people evacuated to safety and lost their homes in the fires , and many LA-based productions suspended filming, including S.W.A.T. This happened because of the Palisades and Eaton fires, which broke out on January 7.

According to Cal Fire, the Palisades Fire is 72% contained while the Eaton Fire is 95% contained. So, production on shows like S.W.A.T. resumed as firefighters continued to work to fully put out these fires. However, Moore's show specifically had to hit pause again, per Deadline , because of The Hughes wildfire.

The Hughes fire started on January 22, according to Cal Fire , and it’s over 10,000 acres big. Deadline noted that it broke out at 10:30 a.m. near Santa Clarita by Castaic Lake. By the early evening, it had expanded to 9,400 acres. It’s currently 14% contained, and it’s caused 31,000 evacuations and shut down part of the 5 freeway. S.W.A.T. films near there, and it had to pause its production due to this aggressive fire.

(Image credit: CBS)

This update comes amid a pretty big shakeup of CBS’s Friday night lineup . Before the mid-season break, this primetime programming was made up of S.W.A.T., Fire Country and Blue Bloods. However, the Tom Selleck-led procedural came to an end in December. Now, the evening will run in this order: NCIS: Sydney, Fire Country and S.W.A.T.

However, the fires and other events have made it so this lineup has faced a few changes here and there. During the first week of January, the fire drama starring Max Thieriot delayed a rerun, and the NCIS spinoff aired an extra encore episode in its place. Then, NCIS: Sydney delayed its mid-season premiere due to a “soon-to-be-announced special.”

However, by February, all three shows should be airing new episodes weekly on the 2025 TV schedule .

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s worth noting though that S.W.A.T.’s release plan could potentially be altered due to its two delays. However, at the time of this writing, we don’t know if any episodes will be pushed back. Currently, Shemar Moore’s show is scheduled to come back on Friday, January 31 at 10 p.m. ET.

If that changes, we’ll be sure to let you know. In the meantime, you can stream S.W.A.T. and the rest of CBS’s Friday night lineup with a Paramount+ subscription .

We here at CinemaBlend extend our condolences and well wishes to those impacted by the California wildfires. As we learn more about how the entertainment industry is impacted by them, we’ll keep you posted.