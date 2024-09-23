The Sweet Way ER’s ‘Destined’ TV Couple Julianna Margulies And George Clooney Still Sign Messages For One Another Decades Later

ER was basically the blueprint for modern medical dramas and was once the longest-running primetime medical show. One of the best NBC Must See TV shows, the series ran for over 10 seasons, capping at 15 seasons with nearly 350 episodes by the time it ended in 2009. The drama series also produced some major stars, including fan-favorite TV couple George Clooney and Julianna Margulies, who were "destined" to be together. Decades later, the two are still close and have a sweet way of signing messages for one another.

It Was Always Doug And Carol

Throughout the first few seasons of ER, George Clooney’s Dr. Doug Ross and Julianna Margulies’ Nurse Carol Hathaway had an on-off relationship. And, even when they weren’t together, they still found a way back to each other. Clooney exited the show in Season 5, with Doug resigning from his position. However, when it came time to say goodbye to Carol after Margulies passed on a $27 million deal, Clooney made a surprise guest appearance at the very end of Season 6’s penultimate episode.

Carol left County and reunited with her true love at his seaside residence in Seattle. Like many, Julianna Margulies’ own mom had a very happy reaction, as the actress told the Television Academy:

I still get very emotional. And I remember my mom saying to me — she was so shocked because everyone knew George was off the show — my mother said she screamed, which I think was a lot of people's reaction. It was the right ending for them because Carol and Doug were destined to be together.

Given Doug and Carol's complications and the former's eventual exit, it’s likely some fans may have given up hope that they'd be endgame. So, when Carol left and eventually reunited with Doug amid that ending (which was filmed in secret), it was a very happy and emotional surprise. The pair, who eventually had kids, also appeared in the final season, at which point they were still married and working together. And what's particularly sweet is that the actors who played them remain close.

How George Clooney And Julianna Margulies Are Still Connected

While 2024 marks 15 years since ER ended and the cast have gone on to do plenty of other projects, George Clooney and Julianna Margulies have found a sweet way to keep the show close to their hearts. Margulies admitted how she and Clooney still reference their characters when communicating, and it's just about the sweetest thing ever:

It always had to be Carol and Doug, in the end. George and I, to this day, still sign our personal emails to each other ‘Love, Carol’ or ‘Doug.’

No matter how long it’s been since ER and no matter how many film and TV projects they do, it’s very sweet knowing that George Clooney and Julianna Margulies still sign their emails with their characters’ names to each other. I can't think of a better way to keep Doug and Carol alive in some form. Also, if you ask me, I'd say that these two actors were indeed meant to play these two characters, who were destined for each other.

While an ER revival may not be happening any time soon, those with a Hulu subscription can stream all 15 seasons of the iconic medical drama now. And, given that the show's 30th anniversary just passed, now would be a perfect time to look back on your favorite moments from Cook County General Hospital.