Along With Swifties Coming To Travis Kelce’s Defense Over Him Texting During The Eras Tour, They Also Can’t Get Enough Of His Viral ‘Karma’ Moment

We love “the guy on the Chiefs,” and I think it’s safe to say that seeing Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce jamming out at the Eras Tour has made us adore him even more. The Swifties love the Kansas City Chiefs tight end so much that they aren’t just showing their appreciation for his viral “Karma” and dancing moments, they’re also coming to his defense after he was seen texting during the show.

As Taylor Swift performed her fifth show in Singapore, Travis Kelce was spotted in a suite dancing along to her music with his friends. However, during the Red set, a fan, via karmaisacat.1989 on TikTok , got a video of the football player texting during “I Knew You Were Trouble.” The text over the video read “It’s giving supportive bf” with the side-eye emoji.

Quickly after that video circulated, Swifties came to the tight end’s defense. Many wrote things along the same lines as this comment:

This man flew 20 hours to watch a show he’s seen now 3 times to support her. You girlies be getting upset over nothing!! Shannon Spence

Many also noted that everyone does this, and it was totally normal for Kelce to check his phone during the concert.

Cause she never picked up her phone during a Chiefs game 🙄I think they are fine. -Alisa Arnold

That’s literally the only time I’ve ever seen a phone in his hand -roses.and.sunshine

He could be communicating about plans after the show, for the visit in Singapore, work stuff so he doesn’t have to work when she’s free… we don’t know -KGS

Seriously! It’s life. -K

As someone who went to the Eras Tour , I’m with them. I know I checked my phone at least once because, as the fans pointed out, this concert is super duper long:

It is a 4 hour show… -user3367883720685

It’s a 4 hour show is he not allowed to communicate with others outside of the people there lmao -liz

Along with all this, many fans noted that Kelce has seen the show many times. Like Swift, who traveled from Japan to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl, Kelce has been jet-setting around the world to support his girlfriend, and he’s seen the show on three different continents, as some Swifties noted:

Let’s not forget he’s seen this fifty-leven times 😂

but like how many times has he seen the show tho it's fine -charlotte-rose

He’s 100% allowed to be on his phone. This is his 3rd show?? It’d be different if he was on it the whole show looking bored but that’s not at ALL what happening here -Emory

Basically, Swifties are saying that the criticism over this is silly, and that Kelce wasn’t doing anything bad at all. They also reiterated their enthusiasm for the football player when he went viral again during “Karma.”

Swifties Love That ‘Karma Is The Guy On The Chiefs’

Taylor Swift’s fans have posted videos of Travis Kelce handing out guitar picks , catching friendship bracelets and dancing the night away left and right. However, a major fan favorite moment has been the singer calling out her boyfriend during “Karma.” During her fifth show in Singapore (the same one Kelce was seen texting at), a fan caught him dancing on camera as she sang “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs” and it’s everything:

With over 4.5 million views, Swifties couldn’t get enough of this adorable moment as they commented things like:

He’s like “it’s me, hi, I’m the guy on the chiefs” -Leah Davis

I love that it never gets old for him 😭 -Allison Kirsch

The way he waves to her 😭he’s so proud and in love🥰 -abbie

I will never grow tired of “karma is the guy on the chiefs” 😍 -Lexi

look at him doing his little dancey dance -Abbey Solomon

So, not only are Swifties coming to Travis Kelce’s defense, but they’re also continuing to shower him in love as fun viral moments like “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs” keep happening.

Basically, what I’m saying is, the Swifties aren’t losing any sleep over the NFL star checking his phone. That’s because not only is it something everyone does, he’s also shown over and over again that he absolutely loves watching the Eras Tour and cheering on Taylor Swift.