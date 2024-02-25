The Sweet Way Travis Kelce Pitched In At Taylor Swift's Eras Tour This Weekend

Taylor Swift became a regular feature in the suites at Travis Kelce’s football games this season, even rushing back from Japan in order to see his Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl. But now it’s the offseason, and Kelce returned the favor by jetting to Australia to see his girlfriend perform on the international leg of her Eras Tour. He wasn’t just a bystander, either, as the tight end pitched in to make some fans’ experience extra special.

“The guy on the Chiefs” was back in the VIP tent February 23, as he caught Taylor Swift’s first concert in Sydney, Australia. But just because Travis Kelce just added another Super Bowl ring to his collection doesn’t mean he was above interacting with the Swifties down under, and it seems Scott Swift even put his daughter’s boyfriend to work. Kelce was seen handing out guitar picks to concertgoers — a job that Papa Swift usually takes for himself — and from the looks of the viral TikTok videos, the football star seemed to be thoroughly enjoying his new role:

Travis Kelce had the biggest smile on his face as he and buddy Ross Travis handed out the Taylor Swift-branded picks. The tight end was also seen on other TikToks exchanging guitar picks for friendship bracelets, giving an approving nod to one Swiftie after taking a look at her offering:

Some joked that with Travis Kelce chipping in to help, Scott Swift didn’t quite know what to do with himself, as he was seen later in the show handing out sandwiches and fruit to his daughter’s fans:

I am obsessed with these sweet gestures from both Travis Kelce and Scott Swift, because these small acts clearly mean so much to the Swifties, and it shows that they all appreciate how loyal Taylor Swift’s fans are.

The artist herself showed just how much the Aussies' support means to her by making a couple of changes to the Eras Tour once she arrived in Australia . First Taylor Swift continued the tradition of changing the “Like, ever!” part of “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” — which is expertly delivered by dancer Kameron Saunders — to honor the local dialect. She also made a bigger change to the tour overall by “rethinking” her rule on the Eras Tour surprise songs , opting to allow herself to repeat options at will.

Travis Kelce’s time in Sydney — and as an interim pick distributor — may have been short-lived, but Taylor Swift and her boyfriend did get to enjoy some of the city together. The power couple took a trip to the Sydney Zoo — prompting a tsking from PETA — where they were pictured walking hand in hand and feeding kangaroos.