Taylor Swift Has Landed In The States Ahead Of Super Bowl LVIII. I Repeat, Taylor Swift Has Landed

Today is a big day in the US! Taylor Swift Sunday! Wait, I meant Super Bowl LVIII! As exciting as it will be to watch the big game and Usher’s halftime show , a lot of ink has been spilled over Swift and her high-profile romance with Travis Kelce , the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end. And some internet sleuths are taking to the interwebs to share videos of the Eras Tour popstar landing in the States ahead of the game. That’s right, Taylor has landed. I repeat, Taylor has landed!

Aviation journalists and Swifties around the globe believe they have spotted Swift's private jet, which they have dubbed "The Football Era," arriving from Tokyo's Haneda Airport to Los Angeles' LAX airport at around 3:30 pm local time. Matt Hartman, a photojournalist, shared a video of the "Bad Blood" artist arriving in the US on their X (previously known as Twitter) account. Hartman shared a video of the star reportedly landing, accompanied by the following caption:

TAYLOR SWIFT IS IN THE HOUSE!!!!!!! #TaylorSwift

Shortly after, TMZ reported that they spotted the singer at LAX, taking a photo of her as she got into an SUV. The pop star was almost entirely covered by a light blue umbrella held by one of her team members along with the car door. It still needs to be determined whether or not the Grammy winner will attend the big game, considering how secretive the "Style" singer can be about most things besides her upcoming projects (which Swifties can look foward to) . It's possible that she could be taking a private car to Sin City.

Fans have been speculating why over why the pop sensation didn't head straight to Las Vegas for the big game. TMZ hit the nail on the head, suggesting the real reason might be Las Vegas airport's lack of parking spots for private jets, meaning a detour to LA makes perfect sense before driving over to Vegas.

Much to grouchy football fans' chagrin , since appearing at her first Chiefs game, Taylor Swift has changed the discussion surrounding football. Her romance with Travis Kelce, to many, has felt like one of the best rom-coms and has brought new viewership to the sport. Since the beginning of their relationship and as the Chiefs progressed through the season and won the AFC championship, there's been speculation around whether the singer will appear at today's event, given her boyfriend's team is eyeing their fourth Super Bowl run in five years. Last week, Kelce was flooded with questions about his A-lister girlfriend. He shared that he'd heard Swift's new album –and loved it–but kept mum on whether she'd be cheering from the stands.

The All Too Well (10-minute version) director's team and the folks at VistaJet have not commented. However, AP News reports that right off the high of serenading the Tokyo Dome crowd into a frenzy, zipped over to Haneda airport faster than you can say "encore.”