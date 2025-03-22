Sydney Sweeney Went On A 'Wild' Safari, And Her Photos From The Trip Prove (Once Again) That She's Vacation Goals

Sydney Sweeney's vacations are something to behold, as she manages to make anything from eating spaghetti in Paris to hanging out on a boat look like a literal dream. It's no surprise that her latest wild safari trip shows that she's the gold standard when it comes to vacation goals, and she has all sorts of photos to prove it.

In a recent Instagram post, the Hollywood star showed off photos of her on a safari, complete with images with friends and animals. Check out the photo dump that includes a video that looks like it was taken pretty close to a leopard, below:

A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

The gallery has the same vibes as her Mexico vacation last year, where it's a mix of amazing sights and good times with friends. The smiles in the pictures make it clear a good time was had by all, and it was a great day of traveling the plains and getting some cool photos of animals.

I think it was the perfect trip, even with the lackluster meal of popcorn, chips, and fruit I spotted in the group photo of Sweeney and co. I mean, I like all of those things, but I would love something just a bit more substantial after a day of looking at wildlife.

Now, Sydney Sweeney may be all play for the time being, but she's staying busy with many projects on the horizon. This includes a film adaptation of The Housemaid on the 2025 movie schedule and a movie based on a Reddit short story, as reported by THR, as well as quite a few other flicks. She's doing all that while capturing the adoration of college mascots, too, and you gotta respect the hustle.

On top of all that, I think more than a few people are ready to see her back to work as Cassie for Euphoria Season 3. The series is finally pushing ahead after facing several delays that were making fans worried. Fortunately, I think those fears are laid to rest, and we're all psyched to be eventually streaming the new season with a Max subscription.

It's also worth noting that among Sydney Sweeney's various other projects, she's teaming up with Euphoria co-star Colman Domingo on his directorial debut Scandalous. With all the projects she's working on in 2025 and beyond, it's a wonder she has time to get out in the world and get some face time with zebras, giraffes, and other animals out in the wild, but Sweeney is just built differently it seems.

CinemaBlend is tracking all the major moves of celebrities in Hollywood, including stars like Sydney Sweeney as they continue to build their budding careers in film and television and take a trip or two when they're in need of some time off.