Sydney Sweeney's Sheer Halter Top And Baggy Shorts Make An Outfit Combo I Didn't Know I Needed

Sydney Sweeney has been all about her lingerie line Syrn lately, especially with her “Birthday Boobs” collection making its debut this month in celebration of her birthday. As the actress arrived in Italy for the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, there were definitely elements of her outfit that suggested bedroom attire — particularly her lacy halter top — but her baggy shorts created a unique combination that I’m absolutely obsessed with.

While Sydney Sweeney doesn’t have any features planned for the 2026 movie calendar, she spent the summer in Australia filming Gundam, a live-action anime adaptation for Netflix. But she took some time away from the beaches, bikinis and Braun (boyfriend Scooter Braun, that is) to make an appearance in Venice on behalf of Armani Beauty. Check out this gorgeous outfit:

(Image credit: Photo by Stefano Mazzola/GC Images)

Sydney Sweeney showed a good bit of skin in her ruffled lace halter top, which covered her chest but little more with the see-through fabric. Hints of underboob peeked out from behind the nude fabric, while her midsection was left mostly bare. The top formed a diamond shape, as the lace wrapped behind her neck and fell to a point at her belly button.

It’s not rare to see Sydney Sweeney in such a sexy, feminine top, but she really proved why she’s such a big name in celebrity fashion by how she paired it with baggy Bermuda shorts.

The khaki shorts were tied at the waist with a thick belt, both of which matched the color of her halter top exactly, as they came all the way down to her knees. I wouldn’t have thought the sheer, ruffled top would pair so perfectly with the casual pants, but the actress easily pulls it off.

She kept the nude theme going with clear open-toed heels, and she carried a small Fendi purse, accessorizing with sleek rectangle-framed sunglasses and diamond stud earrings.

Sydney Sweeney has been bringing low-rise jeans back lately in her partnership with American Eagle, so these Bermuda shorts are perfectly on brand with the other midriff-baring looks she’s been serving.

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What else is on brand about her Venice Film Festival look? Showing skin, and lots of it. Sydney Sweeney’s viral lingerie line Syrn sold out quickly at first, but reports have indicated the excitement surrounding the brand hasn’t sustained. That can’t be for lack of effort on Sweeney’s part, because her Instagram page is filled with pics of her rocking the alluring items.

She’s also notably been using her platform for a good cause. Last month, Sydney Sweeney donated profits from her “Do What Makes You Naked” campaign to help with the wildfires in Spokane, Washington.

I’ve got a feeling the amazing combination that Sydney Sweeney showed off in Venice isn’t the only jaw-dropping fashion moment she’ll provide during the film festival. We’ll definitely be keeping our eyes open for the next show-stopping look.