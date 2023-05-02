Taylor Swift Didn't Even Attend The Met Gala And She's Still The Subject Of Some Of The Best Tweets

From Oscar winners to the biggest musicians to supermodels, people always eagerly anticipate the guest list for the Met Gala. This year, there were a few massive names missing from that guest list, including Taylor Swift, and while she wasn’t there, she still managed to be the subject of some of the evening’s best tweets.

While Taylor Swift is undoubtedly a fashion icon, and she has attended her fair share of Met Galas, fans were disappointed when the pop star didn’t walk the carpet this year. However, considering Swift’s swath of upcoming events and the fact that she’s on a massive stadium tour that encapsulates all her eras , it makes sense that she wasn’t walking up the Met's steps this year. However, that didn’t stop the Swifties from doing what they do best: posting A+ content about their favorite singer. Pop Hive noted this fact, by writing about Taylor Swift’s name trending with Anna Wintour’s event despite her absence:

Taylor Swift is trending worldwide despite not attending the #MetGala

When it came to this trending topic, many tweeted about how they were sad Swift (and many others) weren’t walking the white, red and teal carpet. @midnightstrack2 captured this distraught energy perfectly by posting:

oh so Met Gala 2023 has no blake lively??? taylor swift???? beyoncé???? ariana grande??? selena gomez?? anya taylor-joy??? bella hadid?? zendaya??? saoirse ronan??? emma watson??? lady gaga??? billy porter??? katy perry??? pic.twitter.com/lY84aDBXbGMay 2, 2023 See more

Listen, I too was big-time bummed that Swift and many others including Blake Lively weren’t there. However, there were still many A-listers that I loved seeing in some absolutely stunning looks. One of those people, of course, was Kim Kardashian , who showed up to the event for the exhibition "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" in a beautifully beaded Schiaparelli dress. Many fixated on the interaction Kardashian had with Pete Davidson (and Usher) inside the event. However, I was focused on the fact that her dress kind of resembled Swift’s Oscar de la Renta dress from the 2022 VMAs. @SavLovesSwift had the same thought as they posted a side-by-side image, and the caption:

Taylor Swift is the blueprint

(Image credit: Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global / Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Speaking of the gala’s attendees this year, someone asked Gigi Hadid, who is a good friend of the “Anti-Hero” singer, what Swift era she’s in right now. She responded with Reputation, of course, just look at that dress. You can check out the entire fun interaction for yourself in a video Taylor Swift Updates posted:

💬| “Gigi, what Taylor Swift era are you in right now?” “Reputation?”“I was going to say that” #MetGala pic.twitter.com/n5BzNTuED6May 2, 2023 See more

Others focused on the fact that there were two people in attendance whose looks oozed Taylor Swift adjacent energy. The two actors in question were Amanda Seyfried and Jared Leto, as @enchantedjess13 tweeted:

taylor swift and olivia benson have arrived at the met gala!

The reasoning for this tweet started with Amanda Seyfried’s look, which was designed by Oscar de la Renta – a designer Swift works with frequently. She was giving major Taylor Swift vibes through her dress, curly hair and red lip. You can see the look for yourself here:

They also noted that Jared Leto’s cat costume – which was one of many cat-inspired looks of the night in reference to Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette – resembled the singer’s cat, Olivia Benson.

(Image credit: Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Many also hopped on the trend of photoshopping their desired guests onto the carpet. My personal favorite came from a fan who used the hilarious fact that Swift gets to her stage in a janitor’s cart for their post, and uploaded a photo of the cart walking the carpet, as you can see in @picturetokurn’s post:

🚨Taylor Swift has arrived at the 2023 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/xcPA8j5EiaMay 1, 2023 See more

Overall, the Swifties were on fire last night with tweets about their favorite singer, despite the fact that she hasn’t been to a Met Gala since 2016. Hopefully, Taylor Swift walks the iconic Met steps in the near future. However, even if she doesn't I have no doubt that her fans will always have some A+ posts in mind that will still make her name trend with the massive event.