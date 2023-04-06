Viral TikTok Seemingly Catches Taylor Swift In The Act Of Sneaking Into Her Own Show Via A Janitor’s Trash Can

Fictional characters disguise themselves by wearing glasses or a fake mustache. Celebrities try to go about their lives without being noticed by wearing baseball hats, sunglasses and masks. But for Taylor Swift, all these classic forms of disguise aren’t enough for her Eras Tour. So, rather than using a cloak or large hat, she gets to her stage in an extremely tall janitor’s trash can cart. However, with the Eras Tour is in full swing, fans have picked up on how the pop star gets to her stage, and of course, it’s gone viral on TikTok.

Swift’s tour is nearly impossible to get tickets for, and many who survived the Ticketmaster fiasco ended up with tickets that have an obstructed view of the stage, which involves being able to see backstage. Many have caught the suspiciously tall janitor’s cart because of this, and have hypothesized that that’s how Swift gets to stage. Shaydanazifpour confirmed this theory by catching the singer getting out of the cart and posting the video on TikTok:

What’s amusing about this method of getting to the stage is janitor’s carts are never really this tall, as far as I know. Many have commented about the respect they have for the singer’s commitment to the bit and making sure the first-time fans really see her is at center stage.

While this is a fairly silly way to get to the stage, it makes sense that Taylor Swift wants to get there without fans seeing her. She’s made it clear there will be lots of surprises on the Eras Tour. From her surprise songs , and performing tunes like “Our Song,” to doing the viral “Bejeweled” dance to her stage dive and changing the core setlist there have been tons of unexpected moments. And I'm positive there are more to come. So, if she changes something at the top of the show, it makes sense that she wouldn’t want to reveal it before she got on stage.

Swift has neither confirmed nor denied her mode of transportation to the stage, however, you can clearly see her getting out of the janitor’s cart in this TikTok. Now, that Swifties know this is how she sneaks into the stadium, I’m curious to see if she changes it up. She’s full of surprises, and much like her various tour outfits, I could totally see her switching up her pre-show disguise. However, Swifties are clever detectives, and will likely quickly figure out her new cover-up if she switches it up.

Both Swift’s craftiness and Swftieis detective skills have been on full display this tour. Other than the cart, a prime example of this is her “22” T-shirts and fans thinking she may drop all four remaining re-recorded albums at the same time. So, I’d imagine, like the T-shirt or the secret song selection, the gears are turning for all parties trying to figure out Swift’s next move when it comes to her getting to her stage unnoticed.