Poor Usher Showed Up To The Met Gala Like A Boss, Then Got Roped Into Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson’s Reunion

The stars were out on Met Gala Monday, with the most fashionable celebrities stepping out in their hottest gowns — and wildest cat suits — to climb the Met museum stairs in honor of the late Karl Lagerfeld. Jennifer Lopez was there, dropping jaws as she pushed her liquor brand , along with Janelle Monáe, Jessica Chastain and other A-listers who fully understood the assignment. Usher was another, as he rolled into the Met Gala like a boss in a matte black convertible, only to end up as the third wheel in Kim Kardashian ’s reunion with ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Usher had every reason to feel confident, as he arrived on the carpet with Bianca Saunders, the designer of his Met Gala look . The “My Way” singer was one of several attendees who chose to honor former Chanel and Fendi creative director Karl Lagerfeld with a black-and-white motif, as he paired an oversized black suit jacket, black gloves with white spiked Christian Louboutin shoes and crystal embellishments. This is Usher living his best life:

However, once inside, it looks like he got roped into a reunion between Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian — who only a couple of days ago surprised sister Khloé with tickets to Usher ’s Las Vegas residency. The exes seemed to be having quite the amicable reunion, nine months post-breakup , but Usher’s face seemed to indicate he didn’t know how he’d suddenly become a third wheel.

I have so many questions! Did Kris Jenner facilitate this friendly photo op between former flames Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian ? Did they run into each other organically? Did Usher get caught in the wrong place at the wrong time? It’s just too bad that Chase Sui Wonders — who avoided taking photos with Davidson , her rumored boyfriend, at the Bupkis premiere — wasn’t around to give Usher someone to talk to while he and his ex caught up.

Photos from inside the Met Gala show that the trio did share some laughs, maybe about how Kim and Pete stole the show at last year’s event?

Honestly, that woman in the background is all of us, as she can’t seem to turn away from whatever is happening between Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and Usher. What were they talking about? Spill the tea, mystery relatable woman!

It’s only fitting that the Saturday Night Live veteran would meet up with The Kardashians star at the Met Gala. That was, after all, where they first spoke to each other two years ago, when Pete Davidson tried (and failed) get Kim Kardashian’s number . Fast forward to 2022, when Davidson played JFK to Kardashian’s Marilyn Monroe in a controversial fashion moment that continued to dominate headlines for weeks. Not only were many concerned that the SKIMS designer had damaged the historic gown , but others also criticized her for dropping 16 pounds in a short amount of time in order to squeeze into the dress.

We may never know what was said when these three stars aligned at the Met Gala, but hopefully Usher’s night is remembered as much for his swaggy entrance and ensemble as the possibly awkward interaction that followed.