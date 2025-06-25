Taylor Swift Stepped Out With Travis Kelce In An Already Sold Out Emerald Green Gingham Set, But I'm Ready To Pop Off With 3 More Affordable Options Of The Trend

While plaid is usually a trend we save for the fall season, this summer the print is very much in fashion, and Taylor Swift just proved it with her latest appearance with Travis Kelce. The hot couple, whose love story dates back to 2023 , attended a training camp kick-off event at Tight End University in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday, and while I’m bummed her exact outfit has already sold out, there’s a lot of the trend to go around, and make my own that I’m excited about.

I'm Obsessed With Taylor Swift's Two-Piece Emerald Green Gingham Set

The outfit I’m talking about is a two-piece matching set which features an emerald green/white plaid pattern across its bustier top and button front midi skirt. Take a look below:

A post shared by Tight End University - TEU (@te_university) A photo posted by on

Taylor looks gorgeous rocking the sweet look with white heels and a purse alongside some gold jewelry around her neck. I love that these two finally appeared together after Kelce had to skip events like the 2025 Grammys . We’ve seen the pop star wear a lot of outfits I’d never dream of wearing myself, such as all her Eras Tour outfits , but I’m taking notes here, because this fit feels like the perfect little date fit that’s giving summertime without any stuffiness to be found.

I saw Page Six post the exact set, which is from Hunter Bell , but I think the Swifties caught a quick wind of the items and both pieces are already sold out online! (And they worked fast too, since it was apparently available earlier on Tuesday).

Her Fit Might Be Sold Out, But There's A Lot Of Cute Green Gingham Out There

While it would have been amazing if I could have caught the items before they sold out, both items together are a bit out of my price range at the retail price of $425 for the skirt and $285. (They were recently on sale for $297 and $199, but that’s still $500!)

So, I found some more affordable options I’m thinking about that you might consider as well. Check em out:

Revolve Two-Piece Set In Gingham Mint : $312 at Revolve Revolve has their own version of a two-piece gingham green set that feels perfect for frolicking to "Cruel Summer" in. (Price is for whole set, but they are sold separately).

Monette Linen Dress: $198 at Reformation This linen green dress from Reformation is soft, feminine and a beautiful example of the summer plaid trend Taylor Swift just rocked.

How cute are all these options? I'm actually having trouble choosing, but I love knowing that gingham green pieces are so in style across a variety of sites thanks to Taylor Swift. While I do really love the original look that inspired this deep dive into online shopping, these softer versions of the pattern are actually more my speed anyways.

