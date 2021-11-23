Taylor Swift Just Broke A 50-Year Old Music Record, And The ‘American Pie’ Singer Responded

Has there ever been a time since her musical debut that you'd be able to say Taylor Swift wasn't killing it? Even if there were, you could still say she's been absolutely slaying as of late . It’s only been a little over a week since she released her latest album, Red (Taylor’s Version), and she has already broken a major record with it. The benchmark in question was previously owned by Don McLean’s “American Pie" for over 50 years. Now, the veteran artist has spoken out about his long-standing record being surpassed.

“American Pie” has held the record for longest song to hold a number 1 spot on the Billboard Top 100 list since the track's original release in 1972. However, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” is now the record holder, as Taylor Swift’s newly released song is over 10 minutes long, compared to “American Pie”’s 8 minutes and 37 seconds. It's a major accomplishment and one that will surely be remembered for years.

One would think that some artists would be seriously annoyed about their work being dethroned after such a long time period of time. However, Don McLean has taken the news with grace and gave some major props to the "State of Grace" singer. In a statement made to Billboard , McLean seems to be pleased with the fact that it was Taylor Swift who managed to break the record. Here is what the musician says, in his own words:

‘American Pie’ remained on top for 50 years and now Taylor Swift has unseated such a historic piece of artistry. Let’s face it, nobody ever wants to lose that #1 spot, but if I had to lose it to somebody, I sure am glad it was another great singer/songwriter such as Taylor.

“All Too Well” was originally released back in 2012, but the new 10 minute version was released along with his new album as a part of the six re-releases the singer is doing in order to regain ownership of her songs. The recently re-recorded album is the second to be dropped this year and is currently at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200. Amid the success, “All To Well,” in particular, has been the source of some serious hype and controversy.

The Grammy-winning singer is pretty well known for writing lyrics that explicitly reference her past relationships and breakups. The new lyrics of “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” allude to her three-month relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal, at least that's how fans see it . Their 10-year age difference and the perceived toxicity of the relationship have fans calling for the actor to possibly be canceled, or, at the very least, for him to give the songstress her scarf back .

The now record-breaking song has a popular short film attached to it as well, starring Dylan O’Brien and Stranger Things ' Sadie Sink . While there are some clues in the video that make fans think the subject of the song is, indeed, Jake Gyllenhaal, the singer isn’t confirming anything. In fact, O’Brien has also acted pretty aloof about who he is supposably playing in the video.

Jake Gyllenhaal controversies aside, Taylor Swift has made a name for herself for being a lyrical artist. This is only further backed up by Don McLean giving her a big thumbs up for taking over his long-held title. Now, I don’t foresee any other 10+ minute bops coming out that have the cultural relevance that “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” does anytime soon. So there really is no telling how long Swift will hold the record now that she’s dethroned “American Pie”.