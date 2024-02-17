Taylor Swift Is Still Showing Love For Her International Fans Through A Small Change In The Eras Tour, And The Australia Version Is Perfect

Out of all Taylor Swift's projects , the Eras Tour is the one that has been consistently taking over our thoughts the longest, as it's been going on for nearly a year. However, even though we know the set list and the pop star’s Eras outfits by heart, she still manages to surprise us. Of course, her two surprise songs for every show are always a shocker, but there’s also a small tweak she makes with one of her dancers during the Red set depending on what country they’re performing in. And their latest change to this moment in Australia was perfect!

Let’s throw it back a few months, and discuss the history of this lil change during the Red set. When Swift sings “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” her dancer Kameron Saunders will sassily say the iconic “Like ever!” into her mic after she goes on about why she’s never going to get with her ex again. While he kept the lyric the same in the United States, when the Eras Tour went to Mexico he changed the line to say “nunca” instead, which translates to never.

So, he’s been tweaking it from country to country, and when they got to Australia, the dancer slayed as he said “Like Naur” instead of “Like ever,” which you can see in labyrinthazex’s TikTok below:

Obviously, English is the language primarily used in Australia, so you’d think Saunders would have just gone with “Like ever.” However, paying homage to the iconic Australian accent, he decided to do an exaggerated “no” instead, which is iconic.

The comments agreed that this was the best little change, as many said:

The way he actually learned to speak Australian just for this shaur 😌 -danieole.musicale

Imagine if he went "OH NAUR CLEO" 🤣🤣🤣🤣 -Vanessa McArthur

MELBOURNE NIGHT 2 GOT “LIKE NAUR” -sophie

they're all so unserious 😂😂😂 -🌜✨️🍃𝔸𝕞𝕪 🍃✨️🌛

YEAH NAURER -Bianca

I CANT IM SO HAPPY HE DID IT OMG -madi (Taylor’s Version)

Other comments, like Zané (Taylor's Version)’s, assumed that the dancer read the responses to videos of the first Eras show in Melbourne, where he said “Yeah Nah” instead . Swifties had requested for him to say "Naur" during that moment after seeing night one, and on night two, he did.

Up Next (Image credit: NBC/Republic Records) Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce: A Timeline Of Their Relationship

While we don’t know if he made the change because of requests, we do know that Swift and her team are very aware of the discourse surrounding the Eras Tour online. She’s referenced people tracking surprise songs and making requests before, so it’s not farfetched to think Kameron did this because the Swifties asked.

It’s moments like this that make the Eras Tour special. From changing the surprise songs, to seeing who gets the “22” hat to pointing out when she adds new outfits, the small tweaks Swift makes during her concerts keep fans on their toes and excited about her show. I think it says a lot that this tour has been going on for nearly a year, it has ten months left, and people are still so enthusiastic about it. I think part of the reason is because Swifties love the details the singer and her team work into her projects, whether they’re silly or serious.