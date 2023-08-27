As Taylor Swift Begins The International Leg Of The Eras Tour, She Made A Small Change To Show Her Love For Mexico

Whenever “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” by Taylor Swift comes on, after she does her little monologue about why she’ll never get back together with the man in the song, it's almost obligatory to yell “like ever” as sassily as you can. During the Eras Tour , after the singer laments about this guy one of her dancers pops up and says the iconic last line “LIKE EVER” with so much sass, and it’s iconic. Well, now that the tour has gone global, they’ve made a small change to this moment in the show, and it’s such a fun way for the singer and her dancers to show their love for the country they’re in – which in this case was Mexico.

While Taylor Swift did make a few comments in Spanish while addressing the crowd in Mexico City, my favorite moment of appreciation for the country came when she and her dancer Kameron Saunders were performing “ We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together. ” Instead of saying “like ever,” Saunders said “nunca” with gusto on the Eras Tour stage, which translates to “never.” It was the perfect little nod to Mexico, and you can see it for yourself in a fan’s TikTok of the moment:

Isn’t that fun? I’m so curious to see if they turn this moment into a tradition as the Eras Tour travels around the world. Will we get to hear “like ever” in Portuguese when they’re in Brazil? Or Japanese when they’re in Japan? Maybe we’ll get “like ever” in German and French when they tour around Europe. Overall, this little change in the Red set of Swift’s concert is such a creative way to pay homage to the country they are in, and as the TikTok above showed, this was a moment of Swift’s show that the Swifties clearly loved.

This isn’t the first time Swift has made little changes to her show. While the surprise songs are constantly new, the singer has also shown that she loves to switch up her Eras Tour outfits from time to time. When she announced 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and its release she rocked multiple new blue outfits, for example.

She’s also changed her set. After Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) came out, “Long Live” was permanently added to the list. Also, when Phoebe Bridgers and HAIM opened for her, the tracks they were featured on were temporarily added to the show.

So, it’s not that surprising that she’s added a special little nod to the Red set that shows some love for the country they're playing in. Hopefully, Saunders keeps this up, and we get to hear “like ever” in lots of different languages, because it's delightful.