Dads, Brads And Chads May Take Issue With Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce, But Girl Dads Love Them For The Sweetest Reason
Never doubt the power of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
Shortly after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship became the talk of the town, Swifties fell head over heels for the Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end. Now, some of them are falling in love with football too. While Dads, Brads and Chads are not here for the couple’s impact on the NFL, girl dads are, and it’s for the sweetest reason.
Throughout the football season, folks have spoken out about the NFL “overdoing” its coverage of Swift whenever she shows up at Chiefs games. As the pop star has appeared at games to support her boyfriend over the last few months Dads, Brads and Chads – a nickname Swift gave the haters that was also hilariously frosted onto game day cookies – haven’t budged on their annoyance. However, for some men, they love her and the attention she’s brought to football. And this is especially true for girl dads, who have been able to bond with their daughters because of this.
For example, the father of a 7-year-old daughter, Keith Stoeckeler, told TODAY:
The dad also explained that having his daughter want to watch a game with him “felt like the Super Bowl.” Isn’t that the sweetest?
Along with Stoeckeler, fellow girl dad, Kevin Van Valkenburg took to X to share his story about watching football with his Swiftie daughter. Following the rumor about Travis’ older brother Jason Kelce retiring going viral and Taylor Swift fans reacting in a big way, he posted:
Not only have Swifties fallen in love with Travis Kelce, but they’ve also become very interested in the sport. Therefore, watching the Kansas City Chiefs play has helped many fathers and daughters bond.
This is a two-way street too, because as daughters have become interested in football, their dads have also become Swifties. For example, MandyInRio posted this sweet story about her husband and kids on X:
Ever since Taylor Swift attended her first few football games, the NFL's viewership among teenage girls skyrocketed 53%, per NBC Sports. While they were tuning in to see their favorite singer sitting in a suite, based on these stories from dads, they’re sticking around because they’re genuinely interested in the game.
In return, it also seems safe to assume that dads are taking an interest in Taylor Swift’s upcoming events and her best music videos while bonding with their kiddos about their shared appreciation for both the pop star and two-time Super Bowl champ.
Now that the football season is nearing its end, I think these dads and their kids are anxiously waiting to see how the tight end and the Chiefs do in the post-season. Hopefully, when the season is over, they’ll be able to bond over the upcoming Eras Tour too, and continue this sweet bonding that all began because Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend.
