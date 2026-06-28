NFL Star Shared Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Surprising Wedding Rule, And I Have One Question

By all indications, it seems we are mere days away from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding, and with a power couple this strong, you better believe they’re going to do things their way. If that means no plus-ones, so be it. Shut down the streets in front of Madison Square Garden for three days? Why not? One of Kelce’s football buddies shared another rule they’ve implemented, and I’m questioning what the etiquette is in this situation.

The guest list for the presumed July 3 nuptials has been a big talking point, with who isn’t invited to see the celebrity couple exchange vows being just as noteworthy as who is. Travis Kelce’s coach, Andy Reid, made sure he could fit in his tux for the occasion, so he’s in. And, apparently, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is too, as he revealed to Extra one surprising mandate from the bride- and groom-to-be. The NFL star said:

Absolutely no gifts.

OK, I totally get that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift want for absolutely nothing in their lives. They’re full-grown adults in their mid-30s with more money than they could ever spend, while wedding gifts are traditionally a way of helping a young couple start their lives together.

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This is certainly a special circumstance, but wouldn’t it feel just plain rude to show up empty-handed? Even Kittle admitted he was thinking of bending the rule to add a piece to Travis Kelce’s apparent coin collection.

So, what’s the etiquette here? Respect the bride and groom’s explicit request, or celebrate them with a gift anyway? According to California-based etiquette expert Lisa Mirza Grotts, it’s the former, as she told Fox News:

Regardless of a couple's financial status, a wedding should never feel like a financial transaction. This isn't like arriving at a dinner party empty-handed without a hostess gift. If a couple says, 'No gifts, please,' honor their wishes.

That makes sense, but there will always be some who simply can’t arrive to such an event without something, regardless of the couple’s financial situation. So where does the etiquette expert stand on a lovely card, a bit of cash or a donation in the newlyweds’ names? She said:

Whether a couple has extraordinary wealth or modest means, gifts should never be viewed as a way to turn a profit. A charitable donation made in their honor is a thoughtful alternative, especially if it's directed to a cause they publicly support.

This is what Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco reportedly did last year — asking guests to forgo traditional gifts and suggesting a donation could be made to Gomez’s Rare Impact Fund, which increases access to mental health resources. If I remember correctly, though, Taylor Swift did arrive with a mysterious white box that looked suspiciously like a gift. So she probably can’t get too upset with those who don’t adhere to her request.

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding rule may even be a security measure but, either way, another etiquette expert, Jacqueline Whitmore from Florida, thinks their friends should embrace the request. She said:

The couple is taking the pressure off their guests. Something tells me Taylor and Travis don’t need another toaster.

What if it’s a cute toaster with a Chiefs logo? I digress.

Hopefully, the happy couple and all of their friends are able to enjoy a day that’s as perfect as the ones Taylor Swift has been singing about all of these years, with or without wedding gifts. She may like shiny things, but she’d marry him with “Paper Rings,” after all, right?