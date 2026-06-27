Why Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Wedding At Madison Square Garden Is (Allegedly) Rubbing New Yorkers The Wrong Way

Yes, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding is a big deal, and yes, if it happens at Madison Square Garden , it will be very buzzy in Midtown Manhattan. However, while that’s exciting, it could also be a logistical nightmare for those who travel in and out of New York City. So, with all that in mind, insiders explained why New Yorkers allegedly aren’t thrilled that this wedding could happen at one of the most famous arenas in the United States.

Recently, reports have come out about permits being filed that seem to prove that Swift and Kelce will get married at Madison Square Garden. Specifically, the NYT reported that one was filed to close the streets around the venue from July 2 to midday July 4. That falls in line with the couple’s alleged July 3 wedding date . According to insiders who spoke to Rob Shuter , it’s these supposed street closures that are upsetting New Yorkers, as one source claimed:

New Yorkers already spend enough time sitting in traffic. The reaction is, ‘Isn’t Madison Square Garden big enough? Now you need the streets too?’

Now, as someone who regularly uses the trains to get into and out of New York City, I can see why New Yorkers would be annoyed by street closures. Notably, MSG is right on top of Penn Station, which is one of the primary stations people use to get around. If the streets are closed around it, it makes getting into and out of Manhattan significantly more inconvenient (trust me, I know from experience).

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To that point, an insider noted that people might be upset about a high-profile wedding impacting their ability to go about their day-to-day lives. On top of this being impactful by itself, it’s also adding to the list of massive events going on in and around NYC that weekend that will make it busier than normal.

Right now, the FIFA World Cup is going on in North America, with Met Life Stadium (currently named New York New Jersey Stadium) holding the rest of its matches on June 30, July 5 and July 19. If fans are staying in NYC, one of the main ways they can get to this venue in New Jersey is by train out of Penn Station. Adding to that, the Fourth of July is a major event in the city, and it’s a peak tourist season. Speaking to all that, an insider claimed:

People are trying to get home from work, catch trains, or leave the city for the July Fourth weekend. Nobody wants to hear that their commute could be disrupted because two very rich people are throwing a wedding.

It should be noted that Manhattan and MSG are no strangers to events that impact the flow of traffic. For example, when the NBA Finals were airing on the 2026 TV schedule , and Taylor Swift was attending games , fans filled the streets to support the Knicks, and there was major traffic control going on around The Garden.

If Swift and Kelce do get married there, it can be assumed that a lot of security will be needed, and it makes sense why they’d file a permit to close the streets. However, according to one insider, New Yorkers allegedly don’t care about that:

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People don’t care who filed the permits. They see street closures, traffic delays, and a celebrity wedding. To them, it feels rude—and that’s becoming the story.

There’s no denying that if the streets are indeed closed around Madison Square Garden and subsequently Penn Station around the Fourth of July, it will be a hassle. It will make getting from point A to point B incredibly difficult, because it could cut off a main hub of transportation. That’s inconvenient by itself. However, when you also consider everything else going on, it’s understandable why New Yorkers might not be thrilled about this wedding.