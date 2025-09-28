Travis Kelce Was A No-Show, But Taylor Swift Arrived To Selena Gomez’s Wedding With Umbrellas And A Mysterious White Box

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are married! The cute couple tied the knot on September 27 in California and, as expected, they were joined by a number of their A-list friends, including Gomez’s bestie, Taylor Swift. The Lover artist didn’t arrive empty-handed, either, with photographers capturing a mysterious white box. However, she did attend the big event without fiancé Travis Kelce.

Travis Kelce Missing From Selena Gomez’s Wedding

Ever since Selena Gomez announced her engagement to Benny Blanco, it’s been assumed that Taylor Swift would be at the wedding — she even offered to be the couple’s flower girl — and reports had indicated that Travis Kelce planned to accompany her. However, when the singer arrived at the pricey El Encanto resort in Santa Barbara, he was nowhere to be seen.

No, the tight end’s invitation didn’t get lost in the mail or anything. Travis Kelce simply wasn’t able to attend the nuptials due to his football schedule. The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the Baltimore Ravens on September 28, and the NFL players’ schedules are not such that they can just jet out of town for a night or two before a game.

Despite reports that alleged he would be Taylor Swift’s date to the wedding, I'd imagine the couple likely knew immediately when Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco set a date that Travis Kelce wouldn’t be able to attend. Thus is the life of an NFL star.

Taylor Swift Arrives With Umbrellas And A White Box

Taylor Swift may not have had her fiancé on her arm this weekend, but she did have what appeared to be a gift in her hand when she arrived in California on Friday night. The “Cruel Summer” singer went to lengths, Harper’s Bazaar reports, to avoid being seen by paparazzi.

An army of umbrellas shielded her from photographers as she disembarked from her plane, with only a part of her arm and maroon outfit peeking out from the gaps. A member of her team carried a white box, which some theorized could possibly hold a homemade cake for the happy couple or some other kind of baked goods from the homemade Pop-Tart queen.

In addition to Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez also had her Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short, there for support. Paul Rudd — who has appeared on the show — was reportedly seen talking to the comedians ahead of the rehearsal dinner. Also in attendance were Paris Hilton, Ed Sheeran, Ashley Park and David Henrie, US Weekly reports.

Another face missing from the festivities was Meryl Streep, who is rumored to be dating Martin Short after her own appearance on OMITB. She was reportedly attending Milan Fashion Week. At least Taylor Swift wasn’t the only one without a date.

Congratulations to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco! You can catch the actress on Only Murders in the Building, as the fifth season is currently airing amid the 2025 TV schedule, with new episodes available to watch each Tuesday with a Hulu subscription.