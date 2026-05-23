The Big Issue One Of Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Alleged Wedding Guests Has With Their Invitation: ‘What Am I Supposed To Do?’

When it comes to weddings and guest lists, the entire thing can be a complicated ordeal. You have to evaluate how close you are to a friend for them to get an invite, and decide who sits where. It’s almost inevitable that someone is going to be unhappy. And this gets even more complicated when you’re one of the biggest pop stars in the world, Taylor Swift, and you're hosting one of the most high-profile weddings of the year following Travis Kelce’s August proposal . Now rumors of some discontent are already starting.

In a report from the Daily Mail , one alleged wedding guest of Swift’s is upset about some of the cuts. Apparently, Swift and Kelce are putting a true limit on plus ones at the event, and while this particular guest claims to understand the reasons that could be behind this, they seem quite unhappy that they would reportedly not be able to bring a friend to this wedding. They told the publication:

My invite did not let me bring a plus one. I mean, what am I supposed to do? Go alone? That is so awkward. I don't think I am going to attend because I don't want to go by myself and I am not sure I will know too many people there. I mean, sorry, I am not friends with Gigi and Bella Hadid!

Despite this person being upset about the situation, there are a myriad of good reasons why Swift and Kelce might want to crack down on plus ones at their wedding. These are two people who are incredibly famous and reportedly want to have a private event with their friends, just like Beyoncé and Jay-Z did . They are allegedly not even telling guests the venue until the last minute, and reportedly have only told their friends the city in which it will take place.

While they can control the guest lists, they can’t control plus ones, making privacy even more risky. Still, this guest believes that the “plus one rule” isn’t true for everyone. They said:

I know Selena Gomez is bringing her husband Benny Blanco, so she has a plus one, but I am not allowed to have a plus one because I am a single woman. I get it, the venue can probably allow for only so many people, but it's not the best feeling.

It’s a tough situation, and you can’t make everyone happy. Single people in general are often put in awkward situations at weddings, especially if they don’t know anyone else at the event. I’ve personally been tacked onto tables that are lovingly called “the singles table,” and if you’re not a social person, this can be uncomfortable. Weddings in general tend to favor married couples, as they are often invited together.

In the Benny Blanco/Selena Gomez case, this is a situation where both individuals are close to both Kelce and Swift, so it would be expected that they would both be invited. Additionally, Blanco and Gomez held their own wedding last year that was super high profile and private, so they would likely be overly understanding themselves about the kind of secrecy measures this duo could be taking . However, I understand that being so selective about the guest list can be frustrating for some of the couple’s famous friends. It’s almost an impossible situation.

Stories surrounding the Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce wedding continue to brew as we potentially are getting closer and closer to the big day. We will continue to follow the saga as more details come out. In the meantime, Swift fans can see a glimpse into her relationship with Kelce in her End of an Era docuseries, which is currently streaming with a Disney+ subscription .