Taylor Swift’s Wedding Was The A-List Event Of The Year And Also Incredibly Awkward For Conan
The wedding of the century was not all magical for Conan O'Brien.
Even though it’s November, people still can’t stop talking about the wedding of the year, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The power couple officially tied the knot during the Fourth of July weekend at Madison Square Garden, and there was plenty of talk both before and after the nuptials. It seemed like everyone who was anyone attended. However, the event has made it incredibly awkward for Conan O’Brien.
The comedian and talk show host was among the A-listers who scored an invite to the Tayvis wedding. While official photos have not been shared as of yet, many celebrities have spoken out about the magical ceremony, including O’Brien. He’s hyped up a perfect aspect of the wedding, and of course, there’s plenty more to talk about. While speaking with guest Olivia Colman on his Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast, O’Brien recalled watching a group of celebs all talking to each other at the wedding, and it really seems like a dream:
Of course, Swift and Kelce went all out for the surprisingly intimate wedding, and that includes inviting a range of celebrities who you never thought would even be in the same room. Or even if you did think about it, you’d never imagine you’d see it... let alone hear about it. For O’Brien, no matter how many celebrities he’s interviewed over the years or is friends with, he still couldn’t wrap his mind around who all was at the wedding. And he wanted to place himself inside that group:
Seeing a grouping like that would be pretty incredible, and it sounds like O’Brien and his wife were both in awe. I can’t say I blame them being in that environment. Unfortunately, despite being at the wedding like them and having a pretty tight relationship with likely a lot of people there, O’Brien couldn’t exactly push his way into the trio. While he ultimately didn’t move in on them, he could only imagine what would've happened, especially since he hadn’t yet met one of them. He went on:
That definitely would be super awkward. Imagine going over to them, having never met Phoebe Waller-Bridge and just getting straight-up rejected. I wouldn’t be surprised if he had thought about it almost the entire time he was at the wedding. Of course, there’s no telling what would have actually happened, and Colman even said that Waller-Bridge is “wonderful.” Although being in that setting and surrounded by those kinds of people, I can see where O’Brien’s hesitation would come in.
Hopefully, the Toy Story 5 star gets the chance to meet Waller-Bridge in the near future and tell her this story. If anything, it sounds like he had a good time at the wedding, regardless. Even if he wasn’t able to work up the courage to infiltrate an A-lister group.
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Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.
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