Taylor Swift's Most Unproblematic Ex Taylor Lautner Posts Viral TikTok About John Mayer And The Swifities Are Here For It

Taylor Swift’s exes may have thought the wrath of the Swifties and the singer’s breakup songs were behind them. However, the majority of Swfit’s upcoming projects are re-records, and now everyone, exes included, is being reminded about who the singer dated via her iconic breakup songs. Up next, are the ex-boyfriends of Speak Now -- Taylor Lautner and John Mayer. However, the actor has explained that he feels like he’s in the clear, although, when it comes to John Mayer…he’s sending his prayers to Swift’s other ex through a viral TikTok.

After commenting on the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) on the Today Show , Taylor Lautner followed up his comments by posting a very funny TikTok to the tune “Dear John” (which is the breakup song about Mayer) proving once again why he’s Swift’s most unproblematic, and maybe fan-favorite, ex.

This TikTok stemmed from a comment Lautner made on the Today Show when asked about Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), and the songs about her exes. Polietley (and hilariously) answering the question, the actor lightheartedly said:

I think it's a great album. Yeah, I feel safe. Praying for John.

Then the TikTok was the cherry on top, as the Twilight star proved once again why he’s one of the Swifties’ favorite exes. For example, ryankapoors commented:

Taylor knowing he's the best ex 😂

That comment was followed by a slew of funny posts of fans showing their love for Lautner and his sense of humor, here are a few of our favorites:

He said call an ambulance…but not for me 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨 -Gina

Hahahah he's the real "I keep my side of the street clean" -Leila

honestly if taylor wrote back to December about me i’d sleep like a baby every night -(Taylor’s version)

this was not on my 2023 bingo card -emily

my fav unproblematic wolf -Ellen

Taylor truly is the only one to make it out alive 😂 -Clara Elizabeth

Aren’t those iconic? The overall consensus among the Swifties in the comments was that they approve of Lautner’s jokes about Speak Now, as oui oui baguette put it:

this is why he'll forever be the swifties' favorite ex

It makes sense why Taylor Lautner was being asked how he felt about Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). With her last two re-releases, fans anger has been reignited toward the exes who inspired the breakup songs on Swift’s albums. This included Joe Jonas when Fearless (Taylor’s Version) came out, although his wife Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift had a good laugh about it, and Jake Gyllenhaal – who is infamously connected to All Too Well and its ten-minute version off Red (Taylor’s Version). While Gyllenhaal defended Swift’s song , and Jonas has shown his support for the singer, the Swifties did not let them live down their breakup songs. And it can be assumed that John Mayer will be in a similar situation when “Dear John (Taylor’s Version)” comes out in July.

However, when it comes to Taylor Lautner, he’s in the clear, I presume. “Back to December” does not paint the Breaking Dawn star in a bad light, in fact, it actually is a positive song about him, as Swift laments about her own actions that caused the split.

So, as Taylor Lautner said: “#prayforjohn” as Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) gets closer to release, because I think it's safe to say the “Gravity” singer will be facing the Swifties this summer while the New Moon star continues to get love from Taylor Swift’s fanbase.