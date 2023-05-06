Taylor Swift Announced Speak Now (Taylor's Version) At The Eras Tour, And Fans At The Show (And On TikTok) Were Not OK

On her Eras Tour, Taylor Swift knows how to make the whole place shimmer. And shimmer it did Friday night in Nashville when the "Anti-Hero" said that of her upcoming projects, 2010's Speak Now would be released next. The excitement over the news set off a firestorm on TikTok from fans who were both in the stadium to witness the announcement, and fans at home watching the concert from their phones, and let's just say they were not OK.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) being crowned the next Swift re-record comes after months of speculation from fans. Speak Now is the first album of hers she wrote by herself, and features a number of fan-favorite songs including “Mean,” “Enchanted,” and “Dear John.” It is an incredibly personal and powerful record for Swift, and she made sure to highlight its significance in her album announcement on Instagram. You can check out her post, and the updated album cover below:

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

For context, Swift is in the midst of re-recording her first six albums in an effort to independently own her discography. She has already re-recorded her Red and Fearless albums, and fans have been anticipating which album Swift will revisit next for a while. In true Taylor Swift fashion, she announced the news to her fans at the Eras Tour during her surprise song set before posting on Instagram, so Nashville Swifties got the news first. She talked about the record on stage, and then announced July 7 as the release date. Check out a TikTok of the moment below:

Fans were certainly looking forward to this news for a while, and their response truly captures the meaningful nature of Speak Now. Many fans left comments under the video, expressing their joy.

SPEAK NOW GIRLS ARE WINNING -Allie

I NEVER THOUGHT SHE WOULD ACTUALLY DO IT ON TOUR -k/y/s

I DIED DEAD WHEN THE BRACELETS LIT UP OMG -Mathilde (Taylor's version)

The fan excitement is definitely real. Some Swifties initially thought the pop star would drop all of her four remaining re-recorded albums at the same time, but they seem perfectly content with Swift giving each album their time to shine. Speak Now isn’t just a personal album for Swift, but also for her many fans who have followed her throughout her career. Fans lucky enough to witness the announcement firsthand shared their emotional reactions on TikTok, giving people a real glance into the electric energy the announcement caused within the stadium.

Fans outside the stadium listening to the Midnights artist from the parking lot who got to hear the pop princess make the announcement over the stadium microphone were also ecstatic. Clearly, the energy radiated beyond the stadium to the fans watching from afar.

Of course, the word spread fast, and once Swifties all over the country got wind of the news, emotions ran high. One fan shared her tearful reaction to the announcement while she was doing laundry at home. You can check out the adorable and hilarious video below:

Along with her sold-out Eras tour, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) can officially be added to the list of upcoming Taylor Swift music and other things for Swifties to look forward to. Swift herself celebrated the announcement by making one of her surprise songs, “Sparks Fly” which is one of the most notable tunes from the 2010 album in question. The 33-year-old surprises her audiences with a few songs from her discography every show, and she vows to only play them once on the tour (unless she messes up), and this selection seemed very fitting.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) will drop on July 7, with six unreleased songs added to the new tracklist. In the meantime, fans can gain insight into Swift’s songwriting process through the music documentary Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, which is available now with a Disney+ subscription.