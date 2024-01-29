32 Fantastic TV Characters That Should Have Been In Way More Episodes

Look, as someone who watches a lot of TV, there are a lot of television characters that I have come to love, whether it be from the Stranger Things cast, the Game of Thrones cast, or more. But today, we will talk about the characters that deserved (or deserve) way more screen time.

That's right; we're talking about the side characters we all loved, the strange ones we never got answers to, or even those killed off too early – so obviously, significant spoilers for shows ahead.

(Image credit: CBC Television)

Twyla (Schitt's Creek)

Look, I'll be the first to say that the Schitt's Creek cast is exceptionally talented and features some of the best modern-day TV comedy, but how come no one ever talked about Twyla? She was one of the few people in the town who was genuinely kind to the Roses and would always be there for them no matter what. It's a shame we never got to know her more besides her strange family life.

(Image credit: NBC)

Creed Bratton (The Office)

The Office cast is full of strange characters that we may have met once and never seen again, but Creed Bratton is someone I would kill to see more of in the show. He was just so…weird, and the few moments we did get to see him in a more active role in the series, he would always make me laugh the hardest because of the most out-of-pocket things he would say – you can't get better than him.

(Image credit: Fox)

Sunshine Corazon (Glee)

As someone who loved all the best Glee covers and truly does enjoy the Glee cast , one side character I wish got more screen time was Sunshine Corazon. We saw her a couple of times throughout the show's six seasons, and that is just a crime – with a voice like that? Rachel Berry can step to the side.

(Image credit: HBO)

Oberyn Martell (Game Of Thrones)

I know Pedro Pascal's best movies and TV shows have expanded dramatically since his time on Game of Thrones, and while he may be known as Din Djarin or Joel Miller now, he'll always be Oberyn Martell to me. And what's even more surprising is that he was only in the fourth season before he was killed off – a man of that swagger should have been around for way longer.

(Image credit: AMC)

Tuco Salamanca (Breaking Bad)

The Breaking Bad cast is incredibly talented, but can we talk about the fact that Tuco Salamanca should have been as big of a villain as Gus? If not more? He was such a prominent figure in Season 1, and then he was just killed off at the beginning of Season 2, and we barely heard about him again. Sure, we saw him a little bit in Better Call Saul, but in comparison to the original? No. I needed more.

(Image credit: Fox)

Nadia (New Girl)

While the New Girl cast is hilarious, and the story itself is one I can genuinely love watching again and again, we could have seen more of Cece's life outside of Jess' bubble – precisely her time as a model with her model friends like Nadia (Rebecca Reid), who arguably had the most hilarious date with Schmidt and said the strangest things. It could have been great to see her in more episodes.

(Image credit: Disney Channel)

Shego (Kim Possible)

Oh, don't even get me started on Shego from Kim Possible. Yes, I know, she's the partner to the bad guy in the famous Disney Channel series, but it's Shego. She's a kick-butt villain with surprisingly great chemistry with Kim, and she looked good. I would have been fine having her just be the villain instead of Dr. Drakken.

(Image credit: HBO )

Euron Greyjoy (Game Of Thrones)

As someone who has read the Game of Thrones novels, Euron's portrayal in the show greatly bothers me. Surprisingly, he's one of the few characters in Game of Thrones who wasn't in the show as much as you would think, and yet, somehow, he left a bad taste in my mouth. I would have liked to see him in more episodes so we could better expand his story and make him the scary person he is supposed to be from the books.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ekko (Arcane)

As someone who is patiently waiting for Arcane Season 2 , Ekko is a character I would die to see more of in the next part of the story. We only saw Ekko for a couple of episodes in Season 1, and for half of them, he was injured. I saw how much of a fighter he could become; we need more Ekko. I demand it.

(Image credit: The CW)

Lexa (The 100)

If you were a fan of The 100 in 2015, you knew how devastating this loss was. The 100 cast was talented and created a huge show, but Lexa was arguably one of the most popular characters. When she and the main character, Clarke, finally got together romantically, she was killed. I mean, come on. There could have been so many more episodes with her. I'm still upset.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ellie Alves (You)

Jenna Ortega played Ellie Alves in Season 2 of You, and she was such a great counterpart to Joe in the scenes she was in. She was spunky but also a good kid that Joe genuinely wanted to keep safe. Ortega's portrayal of her made her that much more enjoyable, and I wish we got to see more of her.

(Image credit: NBC)

Bo Thompson (Superstore)

Superstore feels like it goes under the radar for how hilarious it truly is, and while the Superstore cast is entirely made up of great characters, I would have loved to see Bo Thompson in more episodes. And what's better is that in the few episodes we got to see him, he grew up a lot, which I can appreciate. I would have loved to see more.

(Image credit: AMC)

Heath (The Walking Dead)

So, like, Heath just vanished in The Walking Dead. Angela Kang says that Heath was captured by Jadis and traded to Civic Republic Military, but it was so sudden that fans everywhere were left wondering what the point of his character even was. I would have liked to see more of him so that I could care more about him disappearing.

(Image credit: NIckleodeon)

Ty Lee (Avatar: The Last Airbender)

I love Ty Lee from Avatar: The Last Airbender and she's one character that I'm sure could have been expanded on more if she were given more episodes. Not only was she incredibly flexible and able to leap from building to building with her incredible acrobatic skills, she was sweet and kind. I would have loved to learn more about her background with her family aside from knowing she came from identical sisters—such a shame.

(Image credit: NBC)

Susan Bunch (Friends)

Yes, I know we all love the Friends cast , but let's talk about Susan Bunch for a second. Friends was released in the early 1990s, and to me, she was one of the first openly gay characters I saw on a primetime sitcom as a child – and in doing so, it made me feel a little more comfortable with my sexuality as I grew older. We barely got to see her, while we would see her wife, Carol (and Ross's former wife), way more. I would have loved to see her.

(Image credit: NBC)

Judge Gen (The Good Place)

I mean, it's Maya Rudolph – we always want to see more of Maya Rudolph because she is hilarious. Even so, Judge Gen from The Good Place was hilarious every time she appeared on screen, and I don't think anyone would complain if we saw her more throughout the show.

(Image credit: NBC)

Jean-Ralphio Saperstein (Parks And Recreation)

Yes, the Parks and Recreation cast is so funny it hurts, but tell me why we didn't see more of Jean-Ralphio Saperstein. He was hilarious and was portrayed by Ben Schwartz, who truly knocked this role out of the park. Saperstein was even in talks to get his own spinoff series – that's how you know he deserved way more episodes.

(Image credit: AMC)

Beth (The Walking Dead)

Watching Beth die in Season 5 of The Walking Dead broke a part of me that I don't think I'll ever get back. It was one of the most heartbreaking deaths of The Walking Dead , and I still believe that if she were given more episodes, she could have had some of the best character development of all time. It's such a shame.

(Image credit: HBO)

Lyanna Mormont (Game Of Thrones)

While I'm sure most of us all know Bella Ramsay from her role on The Last of Us on HBO now, I first knew her in Game of Thrones when she played Lyanna Mormont, the feisty Lady of Bear Island. Despite her lasting impact, the character only appeared in nine episodes – and we should have had way more.

(Image credit: The CW)

Edgar Evernever (Riverdale)

Riverdale had some of the strangest villains throughout its seven-season run. Edgar Evernever was one of the worst and weirdest, considering he was the leader of a cult that harvested organs from vulnerable people. And when he was caught, he decided to take off in his rocket before getting shot -- what? That's so out there. He's such a strange, charismatic character – and out of everyone, I would have liked to see him more.

(Image credit: NBC)

Mose Schrute (The Office)

The Office has so many strange characters that appear occasionally, but Mose Schrute is someone I needed to see more of, if not for the fact that he was related to Dwight. Like, if you're related to Dwight Schrute, you're going to be a weird person, and I would have probably laughed my butt off to see more of him.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Mai (Avatar: The Last Airbender)

Mai was one of Azula's friends in Avatar: The Last Airbender and Zuko's on-again-off-again girlfriend, and while she certainly had her moody moments, I would have liked to see more of her. I wanted to understand why she became the way she is, her family's history, and how she ended up falling for Zuko – we got a little more in the comics, but it would have been nice to see it on screen.

(Image credit: Fox)

Coach (New Girl)

Yes, I know we all love Winston from New Girl and that Coach was supposed to be the original third roommate in that apartment, but Coach is so funny. We didn't see much of him in the show, and he would have made us all laugh so much if he had been given more episodes and storylines.

(Image credit: The CW)

Eve (Supernatural)

Eve was a supporting Supernatural character that could have been amazing if given the chance. The show started moving in a different direction, and Eve became one of the prominent antagonists, but she was killed so quickly in Season 6 that I could barely register it. I wanted to see so much more of her.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

June (Avatar: The Last Airbender)

She was a bounty hunter in Avatar: The Last Airbender who rode an incredible beast that could scent anything. How the heck did she become that? When did she find this monster? We barely saw her in the show, and I would have loved to see more. She was so cool.

(Image credit: Cartoon Network)

Jinx (Teen Titans)

As someone who did love Teen Titans when it first came out, there were so many side characters that I wish I saw way more of. Jinx was a minor villain that we didn't get to see much until Season 5, when her character is expanded on for one episode and then not talked about again for a while – her powers of bad luck could have been talked about way more, personally.

(Image credit: HBO)

Bill (The Last Of Us)

I know we all loved that Bill and Frank episode in The Last of Us, but as someone who also loved that episode and the game, I would have done anything to see Nick Offerman's Bill meet Ellie. It was such a significant moment in the game. I would have liked to see more episodes of him – but I suppose I'm happy with Bill getting a partially happy ending this time.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Eddie Munson (Stranger Things)

The entire Stranger Things fandom agrees that Eddie Munson could have been in more show episodes. An all-star of Season 4 of the series, Munson was a fan-favorite with a lot going for him, and Joseph Quinn blew up in the spotlight afterward. It's a shame he's gone.

(Image credit: HBO)

Margaery Tyrell (Game Of Thrones)

The Season 6 finale of Game of Thrones saw the end of Margaery Tyrell, and even if she were in the show from Season 2 on, I would have given anything to see her in more episodes, even beyond Season 6. She was one of the few people who truly was a foil to Cersei – and their interactions were everything.

(Image credit: IFC)

The Weirdos (Portlandia)

Portlandia was such a strange but funny show overall, and The Weirdos were arguably some of the best parts of it. Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein played them, and they were people dressed in goth attire that would do some hilarious things – which I could have seen a whole spinoff of if we're being honest.

(Image credit: The CW)

Georgina Sparks (Gossip Girl)

It seemed that whenever Georgina Sparks appeared in Gossip Girl, things turned upside down for every character on the popular CW show . And yet, Georgina wasn't in the show that much, and while her name lives on, I wish we could have seen more of her drama. I wanted all the craziness she could bring – not just the few episodes we got.

(Image credit: MTV)

Danny (Teen Wolf)

I will never forgive Teen Wolf for removing Danny in the show. Not only was he a popular character, but he had revealed in Season 3 that he knew about all the creatures at Beacon Hills. And then, in Season 4, he's just gone. Vanished. Poof. The showrunner says that Danny graduated early , but, like...what? A fan favorite just gone? Bothers me every time.

So many great characters deserve more love and episodes, but these are just some of the few that come to mind. Now I need to re-watch Avatar: The Last Airbender again for all the characters I love.