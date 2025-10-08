Ryan Reynolds Reads Hilarious Text He Sent Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos Amidst Panicking Over Being Late To Morning Talk Show

Ryan Reynolds is easily one of the busiest men in Hollywood, so it’s easy to imagine that he has quite a packed schedule. Despite that, to our knowledge, the star has historically been prompt whenever he has a talk show appearance to make. However, this week, he had a bit of a snafu, as he was nearly late for his appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark. Reynolds was so concerned that he even sent a crucial text message to Mark Consuelos. Thankfully, the Canadian star made it and, of course, he read his hilarious text on air.

The Deadpool star was scheduled to appear on Kelly and Mark on Wednesday and, while on air, Kelly Ripa told the audience that her co-host/hubby had just heard from him. Ripa said that Reynolds reached out to say he was “running late,” leading her to say it was “an alarming text to get backstage.” According to EW, producer Michael Gelman signaled from off stage that Reynolds was indeed in the building. The show eventually went to a commercial break, after which Reynolds appeared with the eponymous hosts.

Whew, that sounds like a stressful situation for a talk show crew, as I can’t even imagine being on live TV and being uncertain as to whether a major guest will show up. It’s wonderful that Ryan Reynolds ended up making it, though. How serious Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ nerves were at that point is hard to say. But, in what may now be one of the best Daytime TV moments ever, Reynolds certainly lightened the mood by pulling out his phone and sharing exactly what he texted Consuelos:

Morning. Gave myself two full hours from upstate, but I'm sitting on the Hudson in what can only be described as the second act of Sharknado 10: Unwatchable, but I'm sitting here, it's happening, and there's nothing I can do about it. Waze is saying I arrive at 9:15 a.m., the other map says I get here earlier if I did the worm for 50 blocks. I'm 48, I'd rather get a vasectomy the normal way.

It goes without saying that this message is so on brand for the Spirited actor that it hurts, but it’s still so funny. This may even be better than the moment he popped on on The View due to escorting his mother to a taping. Also, you can believe it, the comments above aren't all that the A-lister texted either. Reynolds shared what he considered to be the “good news” about the situation while also throwing a bit of playful shade at Mark Consuelos:

The good news is I'm dressed and I don't care about makeup the way Mark does. I'll walk right out there like I'm starring in a damn Dove commercial celebrating my inner beauty. So what if I don't look five hours younger through the magic of cosmetics? I hate being late, but I'm coming. Tell this to the most terrified person wearing a headset.

In college, I’d be worried about missing a college class, so I can’t even imagine the pressure of being a guest on a nationally syndicated talk show and trying to get there on time. Again, though, very few people are as busy as Ryan Reynolds is. (OK, maybe Ryan Seacrest is that busy, but still.) Reynolds has various business ventures on the table and currently even co-owns the profitable football club Wrexham AFC.

Of course, Reynolds also continues to produce and star in movies and TV productions. He most recently produced the documentary John Candy: I Like Me (which will soon be streamable with a Prime Video subscription). With that, Reynolds has been promoting the film, which is why he was booked to appear on Live with Kelly and Mark to begin with. Let’s all be grateful Reynolds managed to get there – not just because he kept the show’s crew from being in a bind but also because he gave that A+ text reading.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekly on ABC affiliates across the country at 9 a.m. ET as part of the 2025 TV schedule.