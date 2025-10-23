'Everything Is Intimidation': Diddy Insider Says Rapper Woke Up To A Knife At His Throat, And His Lawyer Addressed The Threatening Incident In Court
Sean Combs' team is allegedly still working to get him moved.
Diddy’s trial dominated headlines this summer with discussions of freak-offs, the rapper’s need for 1,000 bottles of baby oil and the definition of prostitution, but for Sean Combs’ defense team, safety was always a big issue. There’s allegedly a good reason for that, as a longtime friend is now speaking out about an incident where Diddy reportedly once woke up with a knife at his throat, which his lawyer had also mentioned in court.
Sean “P. Diddy” Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison earlier this month after a jury found him guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. As his team now looks at where he will spend the remaining three years of that sentence, Diddy’s friend Charlucci Finney — who has reportedly known the rapper for more than three decades — relayed a scary incident that allegedly almost cost the music mogul his life. Finney told the Daily Mail:
Diddy has spent most of his time since his arrest in September 2024 at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, which has a reputation for being “disgusting,” and one of the “worst” detention centers in the country, with reports of bad food, rats, no sunlight, small cells and a lack of clean drinking water.
The rapper reportedly had a meltdown at one point for having to remain in the facility as he awaited trial, after being repeatedly denied bail. It allegedly took him a few hours of deep breathing and meditation to calm himself down, according to sources.
Charlucci Finney went on to say that he thinks the incident with his friend was a warning more than an attempt on his life, because:
Sean Combs’ longtime friend spoke to why he might be targeted, citing both his status as a celebrity and the nature of the crimes he was accused of.
This incident was apparently also brought up in court during P. Diddy’s trial. Defense attorney Brian Steel said an MDC inmate was trying to earn “prestige” by going at the rapper with a shiv, but that he was stopped by a guard.
The team is now trying to get Diddy moved to the low-security FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, where their client could participate in a drug rehab program. This location would also apparently make visitation easier for his family.
We’ll have to see what the judge says about where Diddy will spend the rest of his sentence and if this reported attack will influence the decision.
