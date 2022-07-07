That's So Raven's T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh Opened Up About Reuniting With Raven-Symoné After Fans Begged For Tanya Baxter's Return

Across the internet, former '00s kids went into a tizzy after Disney Channel announced That’s So Raven alum T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh would reprise her role as Tanya Baxter in Raven’s Home Season 5. Fans had been clamoring for her return since the Raven spinoff series premiered in 2017. Some may have become hopeful about Tanya's return after the re-introducion of her husband, Victor Baxter (played by Rondell Sheridan). Now, fans have the opportunity to see most of the Baxter clan back together. Ahead of Tanya’s return later this year, Keymáh opened up about reuniting with Raven-Symoné for the season finale after fans begged for her return.

T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh's character was an integral part of the OG series, so it makes sense that she'd appear at some point. The actress spoke with ET about being back with her TV family for the first time in nearly two decades, and recalled the moment her TV daughter asked her to return:

They asked me if I wanted to come play with them and I said yes. It was kind of just that simple. I think they always planned to have me come back on the last episode of this season. And so, I'm so glad it worked out perfectly... I would do anything for Raven. She's just my heart. I love her so much. I'm so proud of her. I told a lot of people if Raven is asking, the answer is, yes. We'll work out the details later.

You love to see a bond between co-stars remain so strong after so many years. Raven-Symoné clearly knew they needed Tanya back to celebrate Victor’s milestone birthday in the finale. It should be a treat to see both actresses acting off each other again and, surely, their on-screen chemistry will be just as strong as the bond they have off camera. The That’s So Raven alum also mentioned that the Baxter matriarch's return will indeed spark memories for longtime followers of the franchise:

There's actually a few moments, but there's one moment in particular where you'll go, 'Yeah, that's them. That's them from 20 years ago.’

With this, the finale is sure to play well to seasoned viewers as well as younger ones who are growing up with the sequel series. I'm eager to see how things play out. Will the episode reference Tanya’s show-stopping performance at The Chill Grill? Will the TV mom pop up at Raven’s old high school to embarrass her grandson, Booker? Who knows, but something that T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh clearly knows is just how much fans have wanted to see her back in the fold. The actress spoke to that and the series' impact on her career later in the same interview:

It is so exciting. I can't even believe it. I was telling my sister, Karen, that I've done so many huge things in my career. And usually, you don't realize how big they are until after... But I'm very, very aware of how excited people are about this return because they've been clamoring about it for years. I didn't learn till years later that people noticed that I was gone. Then it's like over the years, 'Where is she? Where is she?' And when Rondell [Sheridan, who plays Victor,] did a guest spot, I was like, 'Whoa, I see the dad. Where's the mom?' I'm just thrilled for me and for my fans that finally, finally, I get to play a character that I created 20 years ago.

The constant pestering is simply a testament to the impact that Tanya Baxter has had on multiple generations of viewers. That's So Raven losing the character and T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh herself was tough, but it's not only great that the star is now returning but also that she knows how much she means to the fans.

Right now, an airdate for the Raven's Home Season 5 finale has not been announced yet.