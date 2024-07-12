The Bachelorette Fans Spotted Rats In The Background Of A Romantic Shot, And The Comments Are Great

Twenty-five men introduced themselves to Jenn Tran on the season premiere of The Bachelorette this week, but eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed a couple of extra players fighting the young singles for screen time. Some uninvited guests were seen in the background during the contestants’ limo exits, but don’t worry, it wasn’t one of Jenn’s ex-boyfriends or a previous cast member coming to crash the season. It was just a pair of rats. Bachelor Nation definitely took notice of the quick-moving creatures on social media, and the comments are A+.

During The Bachelorette’s Season 21 premiere (which you can find on Hulu, one of the best streaming services ), Sam Nejad made his debut by declaring himself a virgin — a “love virgin,” he told Jenn Tran. However, some members of the viewing audience may have found themselves distracted by what was happening in the background. One fan posted to X (Twitter) :

Sorry but do two rats run across the background pic.twitter.com/n0hNvvjlTGJuly 11, 2024

Right after Sam N. says “love virgin” and explains to the physician assistant student that he’s never been in love before, two rats can be seen scurrying across the shot. I’m personally pretty grossed out by the whole thing, but leave it to Bachelor Nation to find the humor in the situation, because fans had some hilarious takes in the comments:

But are they there for the right reasons? 🤔🌹😆 – Valerie241355

– Valerie241355 Did they sign waivers to be on tv? – TeaTrebicka

– TeaTrebicka The next bachelor! and he can cook💕😆 Pixar can we make this happen??? – lilmilquela

– lilmilquela Rats knew their cue for the full shot 😭 – Junokawai

– Junokawai It seems like they also want to have a moment... LOL – taylamay222

– taylamay222 They’re just there for the zip line. – Jilly_Beanz21

My favorite, though, has to be X user safetymasc’s fantastically salty response to the poster’s question, answering:

No, those are called reality tv contestants.

Jenn Tran’s premiere was filmed in a different location than is typically used on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Production was moved to the Hummingbird Nest Ranch — the setting of the ABC franchise’s maligned 2020 spinoff Listen to Your Heart — which is located in the Santa Susana Mountains. A few fans who claimed to be familiar with the venue reported that rats are a common sighting, so maybe it’s more surprising that we didn’t see more?

Either way, even the show’s producers added their own cheeky take on the surprise cameos, as they told EW :

You'll notice there were two of them. Everyone deserves to find love!

Fortunately for any of The Bachelorette’s Season 21 contestants who didn’t want to share living quarters with ole Remy, it doesn’t look like they spent too much time at the mansion. The first “night” of filming went well into the next morning, and following Jenn Tran’s first eliminations — which included early fan favorite Brett Harris — she announced that they were leaving shortly to travel to Melbourne, Australia.

