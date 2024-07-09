All The Bachelorette Season 21 Eliminations For Jenn Tran, Updated Weekly

Spoiler alert! Below is a list of eliminated contestants from Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette, updated weekly after each episode. If you’re not caught up, episodes can be streamed with a Hulu subscription .

A new season of The Bachelorette is underway, with 26-year-old Jenn Tran on a quest to find her husband. By the end of this history-making 21st season , we’re hoping to see someone get down on one knee to propose to Jenn, but first she’s got to send a lot of people home. Here we’ll be keeping a record of each elimination, from the rose ceremonies to the bad dates, so if you weren’t able to watch The Bachelorette live or online for any reason, or you just need a reminder about why any specific dude’s not around anymore, you’ve come to the right place.

Twenty-five men stepped out of the limos on Night 1 of The Bachelorette Season 21, so Jenn Tran has a lot of work ahead of her before she gets that number down to one. We’ll be updating this list weekly at the end of each episode, so scroll down to see who the latest sendoffs are.

Night 1: Seven Men Get The Boot

Jenn Tran met a lot of men in the Season 21 premiere on July 8, and they pulled out all the stops to make themselves memorable. Some contestants gave her shots (for “Shot O’Clock,” of course) or some other little token. Some rode in on skis or in a Corvette. One brave fellow arrived wearing a hospital gown (with nothing underneath) with his face wrapped in bandages. In the end, Jenn gave roses to 18 of them, eliminating these seven men:

Brendan Barnum

Brett Harris

Moze Smith

Dakota Nobles

Kevin McDevitt

Matt Arnold

Ricky Marinez

Brett Harris became something of a fan favorite going into the season, so his elimination on the first night is a bit of a punch to the gut. All in all, it’s hard to know why sparks didn’t fly between any of these guys and Jenn Tran, but for Moze Smith, he may have sealed his own fate during their game of Truth or Dare. When asked if he’d ever ghosted anyone, he responded by saying, “All the time,” with seemingly no explanation, and Jenn was unimpressed to say the least.

Brendan Barnum was the man who ate the hot pepper, so maybe a less-sweaty first impression would have been better, and Kevin McDevitt was the skier. Is Jenn maybe more of a summer sports kind of girl?

We’re just getting started on Season 21 of The Bachelorette, and I can’t wait to see how things play out as Jenn Tran gets closer and closer to finding her person. If you don’t have the patience to wait to see who she ends up with in the end, you can read our spoiler to find out who Jenn’s rumored winner is .

