The Best Descendants' Songs Ranked, Including The Rise Of Red

The Descendants films are some of the most popular and beloved Disney Channel Original movies. It’s also a franchise with a lot of great tunes. With Kenny Ortega behind three of the four films (so far), this surprises no one. They are some of Ortega's best movies. Before the release of Descendants: The Rise of Red, it was a highly anticipated 2024 movie release , especially with the addition of Brandy (star of one of the best Cinderella movies ).

It had the potential to be the best film in the franchise, or at least have some of the best music from it. However, the first three movies had a lot of great songs. Therefore, The Rise of Red had some major competition. I rewatched all the films, analyzed all the songs based on their impact, catchiness, and relevancy to the movies, and selected a few that highlight the best of these stories.

Let’s rank the best Descendants songs.

10. Get Your Hands Dirty (Descendants: The Rise of Red)

Often Disney movies promote the importance of goodness and doing the right thing. “Get Your Hands Dirty” offers a more complicated idea of right and wrong, bad and good. I applaud Descendants: The Rise of Red for adding nuance to a children’s film.

Many of The Rise of Red songs sound familiar, and this one has a Zombies feel. I don’t see that as an issue because I love those films, but I must dock points because this tune has beats and techniques similar to those of other Disney Channel movie songs.

9. If Only (Descendants)

Every major Disney hero or heroine has their uplifting or turning point song. For Mulan, it’s “Reflection,” for Hercules, it’s “Go The Distance,” and for Elsa, it’s “Let It Go.” “If Only” is a good song for Mal’s (Dove Cameron) change of heart moment. It showcases Cameron’s singing abilities well and it’s heartfelt.

However, though I think this is the best version of this type of song for Mal in the Descendants movies, as such a pivotal song, it’s not the most memorable.

8. Rotten To The Core (Descendants)

These films have an easy-to-follow formula that’s reflected in the music. Every movie has an introduction song for the main characters. “Rotten to the Core” is the one that started this trend. It might even be one of the songs most associated with the franchise. It succeeds in giving a significant introduction to Mal, Carlos (Cameron Boyce), Evie (Sofia Carson), and Jay (Booboo Stewart).

It’s an important song to the movies, but I don’t think it’s the best introduction song. “Ways To Be Wicked,” “Good To Be Bad,” and even “Red,” are a bit more dynamic in lyrics and catchiness, but “Rotten to the Core” is the most crucial of these songs because it sets a standard.

7. Do What You Gotta Do (Descendants 3)

When I originally watched Descendants 3, only a few songs stuck out. However, after rewatching it, I realized it has a ton of great songs, many of which are just as good as the Descendants 2 songs. Additionally, I developed a new appreciation for “Do What You Gotta Do.” It’s entertaining and showcases why we as a nation don’t appreciate Cheyenne Jackson enough. He’s a really talented performer who shines in almost every role; Hades is no exception.

The song is also unique to the films because it’s a bit more rock-pop than most of the tunes. Additionally, the lyrical insults are a good touch for the estranged father-daughter duo. Because of their villain lineage, it seems harsh but appropriate.

6. Break This Down (Descendants 3)

The Descendants movies always end with a big group number that celebrates the heroes overcoming a major obstacle. Most of these songs are okay, but I wouldn’t necessarily say they have the same epicness of “We’re All In This Together” from High School Musical. However, “Break This Down” is probably the closest these films will get to that standard.

Dove Cameron and China Anne McClain are vocally perfect leads for this song. It represents a major moment for their characters, their relationship, and Auradon. It now shows Uma (McClain) and Mal as not just allies but friends. Additionally, I don’t think there will be another Descendants movie with the entire main cast (especially due to Cameron Boyce’s tragic death ), so this is basically the original trilogy’s swan song.

It’s a good song to close the chapter on the original cast because it’s sentimental and sweet.

5. Love Ain’t It (Descendants: The Rise Of Red)

“Love Ain’t It” is the Descendants version of “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Obviously, I am not saying it’s anywhere near as good as that song, but it’s this epic, multilayered tune. “Love Ain’t It” has different chapters, a catchy chorus, and great vocals from everyone, especially Rita Ora. It’s an ideal song to showcase the complicated relationship between Red (Kylie Cantrall) and the Queen of Hearts (Ora).

It’s not one of the best Disney villain songs , but it does rank highly as one of the best villain songs from these films.

4. Space Between (Descendants 2)

Evie and Mal become one of the films' best duos. They represent an unbreakable, strong female friendship. Their relationship evolves in the second film and “Space Between” represents this change and growth.

It’s the best duet of the entire film series. “Space Between” is a beautiful ode to friendship and letting go.

3. What’s My Name (Descendants 2)

Uma becomes the trademark villain with this one. She doesn’t stay a villain too long, because in Descendants 3, she’s basically forgiven rather quickly for her past misdeeds. Additionally, she’s a villain with understandable motives. “What’s My Name” is one of the franchise's catchiest songs and has become synonymous with these movies.

You can’t think of Descendants without thinking of Uma singing “What’s My Name.” It’s such a classic Disney Channel song now, that the writers made sure to reprise it in The Rise of Red.

2. Queen Of Mean (Descendants 3)

This is another one of those Descendants 3 songs that surprised me on a rewatch. Audrey (Sarah Jeffery) is just the typical entitled princess in the first film. Then it seemed like she was going to be completely written out by not appearing in the second film. However, the writers ended up giving her the most interesting character development in the franchise.

She goes from an inconsequential character in Descendants to the villain in Descendants 3. Jeffery is such a great singer that it’s a shame that she only gets this song to showcase her musical talent. However, she uses her limited solo well. This is such a good villain song because it’s the type of ballad and song you’d expect from a hero. And, that’s the right choice because Audrey isn’t a villain by choice as much as she is as a consequence of being treated so badly by Ben (Mitchell Hope) and Mal. Her anger is justified and the song highlights this. It’s not only a meaningful villain song but one that stays with you.

1. Chillin’ Like A Villain (Descendants 2)

“Chillin’ Like A Villain” is the most memorable song of the entire franchise. It’s the one that sticks in your head long after Descendants 2 ends. It also works on several levels: as a good villain song that’s not exactly one, as a unique addition to the Descendants formula, and as an extra catchy song that could play on the radio. “Chillin’ Like A Villain” is just fun.

This is a playful song on every level, from the choreography to the lyrics. It embodies what the Descendants movies do best: have fun and play with the idea of villainy.

The Descendants franchise has so many catchy and memorable songs that it was difficult to pick just ten. Honorable mention to “Red,” “Be Our Guest Remix,” “You And Me,” Ways To Be Wicked,” “Life is Sweeter,” and “Good To Be Bad.”