The Goldbergs Has Added A New Star That Could Shake Up Adam's Love Life

Season 10 of The Goldbergs has already seen some changes following Jeff Garlin’s exit, and it looks like one character’s storyline will be heating up. Adam’s love life could be getting a bit more interesting as One Day at a Time vet Isabella Gomez will step into a recurring role.

According to Deadline, Gomez is set to play Carmen, Adam’s new waitress co-worker at the diner where he works. Her debut episode will see Adam opting to hang with his colleagues, which includes newbie Carmen. Although there isn’t much information on how the two will interact with each other, the youngest Goldberg might just see a new relationship forming.

Adam has gone through a few girlfriends throughout The Goldbergs, and while it isn’t confirmed that Carmen will become his new love interest, it’s possible that this will be a new co-workers-turned-friends-turned-lovers storyline. Since Beverly will apparently be worrying about her son’s life in the fast crowd, Adam and Carmen’s possible love story could be delayed.

TV fans will mostly know Isabella Gomez as Elena from One Day at a Time, which has been praised for its LGBTQ+ representation. The actress was part of the cast of HBO Max’s short-lived series Head of the Class and has appeared on Star vs. the Forces of Evil, A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish, Modern Family, and Big Hero 6: The Series. The Goldbergs marks Gomez’s first TV role since the cancellation of Head of the Class.

It's unknown how many episodes Gomez will appear in, but if things go well for Adam and Carmen, she may be around for a while. Although it's hard to say with any certainty what will happen or when they will go out (if ever), I have a feeling that their friendship will be one to watch. Fans will just have to wait and see if The Goldbergs will deliver more than friendship.

Meanwhile, the tenth season of The Goldbergs has been given new life while celebrating the 1980s. There are still some storylines on The Goldbergs that fans can look forward to, especially now with a new character coming into the mix. Despite some bumps in the road in the past, like some creepy CGI, the current season of the beloved ABC comedy is going strong.

Isabella Gomez’s first episode of The Goldbergs, “Million Dollar Reward,” is set to premiere on Wednesday, November 30 at 8:30 p.m. EST on ABC, with the fall finale airing the following week. Check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what’s left this year, as well as the 2023 TV schedule to see when shows will be coming at you in the new year!