The Golden Bachelor Just Hit Its First Anniversary Milestone, And Theresa Nist Looked Back On Meeting Gerry Turner: 'My Life Has Never Been The Same'
What a year it's been!
What a difference a year makes! At this time last year, no one knew who Theresa Nist was, as filming of The Golden Bachelor had just begun. Gerry Turner had been announced as the dating spinoff’s first lead a couple of weeks prior, and probably nobody on that cast could have predicted that over the next 365 days we'd see a televised wedding, a very public divorce and life-changing fame for many of them. Theresa — that initial season’s winner — reflected on the big milestone, saying “my life has never been the same” since meeting Gerry.
Theresa Nist opened up about the anniversary of that first night shooting The Golden Bachelor, which just happened to be her birthday. In a lengthy caption on Instagram — alongside photos of her with some of the other women — she reminisced on the night that changed her life so drastically just one year ago, writing:
The New Jersey resident chose to focus on the friends she met at Bachelor Mansion a year ago, rather than recall meeting her now-ex-husband, and in fact, she didn’t mention Gerry Turner at all in the post. It’s kind of crazy to think that with her birthday falling on that first night — or morning, rather — of filming, Theresa Nist did not celebrate a birthday in the entirety of her relationship with Gerry.
The Golden Bachelor’s finale aired on November 30, 2023, revealing that Gerry Turner had proposed to Theresa Nist, and it was then that we learned they would say “I do” just over a month later on January 4 on The Golden Wedding special. However, following the live and unhinged ABC event, their living arrangements sparked rumors about their marriage, as Gerry and Theresa continued to live in separate states months after becoming husband and wife.
It was only three months after the wedding that Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner held hands on Good Morning America to announce they were getting divorced. Despite the outcome, Theresa doesn’t seem to regret the journey, as she continued in her Instagram post:
It obviously hasn’t been an easy year for Theresa Nist, as she’s dealt with "trashy" paparazzi photos and speculation about what went wrong with Gerry Turner. I’m just glad she’s able to focus on the positive a year later and all of the new friends who have come into her life.
Hopefully one of those women — Joan Vassos, specifically — will find a longer-lasting relationship when the first season of The Golden Bachelorette kicks off at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, September 18, on ABC and streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.